Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

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TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases, which is investigating efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators, continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

TimesLIVE

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