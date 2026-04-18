Ramaphosa yet to receive Malema letter on Fort Hare fraud probe

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to receive a letter from EFF leader Julius Malema requesting an update on investigations into academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare allegedly involving senior ANC leaders.

The letter, which has drawn mixed reaction, has been shared widely on social media.

EFF Eastern Cape secretary Simthembile Madikizela has confirmed the letter is authentic.

In response to the Dispatch query on Friday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa has not yet received the letter.

“The president is currently travelling in Spain on a working visit,” Magwenya said.

The letter has also been copied to Special Investigating Unit (SIU) acting head Leonard Lekgetho.

The SIU has been investigating the allegations of academic fraud at the university.

In his letter, Malema listed ANC leaders allegedly implicated in the debacle, including Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, former public service and administration minister and MP Noxolo Kiviet, and Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku.

“These allegations, which have been in the public domain for several years, bring up concerns on ethical leadership, institutional integrity and the credibility of South Africa’s higher education system.

“The continued lack of resolution in these matters, despite the gravity of the claims, creates a perception that politically connected individuals are shielded from accountability,” the letter read.

Apart from the letter, Malema also revisited the Fort Hare degree fraud allegations in an address to EFF supporters after his firearm case sentencing concluded in KuGompo City on Thursday.

The party is adamant the allegations of degree fraud have been in the public domain for years and did not originate from Malema.

Reacting to the allegations, Mabuyane has confirmed that he is taking legal action against Malema after he alleged that Mabuyane had fraudulently obtained a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare.

Though the ANC in the province initially announced that Mabuyane had opened a defamation case, Mabuyane clarified that he was not taking that path.

“I have instructed my lawyers to start the process of litigation to stop his mischief,” he said.

Mabuyane’s lawyers have since demanded an apology and a retraction from Malema.

Approached regarding Mabuyane’s legal action, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said: “Bring it on.”

In a recent press statement, the EFF also rekindled the allegations over Faku’s law degree from Fort Hare.

Though she previously refuted any wrongdoing, the party called on the mayor to step down, citing the degree debacle.

But the ANC in the Buffalo City Metro’s Dr WB Rubusana region defended the mayor, saying there were no irregularities linked to her qualification.

“The University of Fort Hare took a decision on May 12, 2023, to defer or suspend Faku’s graduation, which had been scheduled for May 17 2023,” Lizo Anele said at the time.

“Faku challenged that decision in the Bhisho high court. On February 27 2024, the court reviewed and set aside the university’s decision, ordered that the LLB degree be issued, and directed the university to pay the legal costs. She graduated in April 2024.”

Kiviet could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

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