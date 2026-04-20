Mabuyane’s bid for third term good for EFF — Vena

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EFF APPROVAL: ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane bid for a third term in office has support from a surprising source - the EFF.

In a twist of events, ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane has received a surprise endorser for his third-term ambitions — the EFF.

The red berets believe Mabuyane remaining in power as the head of ANC provincial structures would sway votes in their favour.

This, they say, would be a result of voter frustration with Mabuyane’s administration.

EFF provincial chair Zilindile Vena said the ANC’s support for Mabuyane to serve a third term was a “suicide mission” for the party, but a good thing for them.

Vena was speaking last week after the drama-filled appearance of party leader Julius Malema at the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City.

“We are happy that the ANC is calling Oscar for a third term, we are extremely fine with that irresponsible and arrogant decision.

“There’s nothing new he will bring, we will focus on the ground,” he said.

“We’ve launched all our sub-regions in the Eastern Cape, they’re elected and now we want to make sure that we focus on that machinery, converting it into an electioneering machine.

“We are very confident here in the Eastern Cape, we dropped [in] Nelson Mandela Bay in 2016, we dropped [in] Sarah Baartman in 2021, but in some municipalities like Ngqushwa, Senqu we partake in the executive committees.”

Vena said the people in the province had come to realise that the EFF was “a trusted force given a chance”.

“We are also trying to give them an alternative to the ANC and we will convince them,” he said.

Vena’s swipe at the ANC comes as Mabuyane is taking legal action after Malema, after being granted an appeal against a five-year prison term, alleged that Mabuyane obtained his qualifications from the University of Fort Hare fraudulently.

Speaking about the upcoming local government elections, Vena said the party stood a good chance, especially in the Buffalo City Metro, where its polling suggested the ANC would drop below 50%.

However, their local government campaign would start on the back foot due to Malema’s court case, he said.

He concurred with the party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, who said last week that the firearm case would definitely affect the preparations.

Dlamini said while their counterparts were on the ground campaigning, their detractors’ intention was to keep the EFF “busy at court”.

People respect us, relate to us, in the metros with the dominance of young people, tertiary institutions, we are also there — Simthembile Madikizela, EFF provincial secretary

EFF provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela said: “We have everything ready for the election campaign and the election battle, however, as the secretary general said, this is a disruptive moment.

“Because even the time that we are spending here and the little resources that people spend to come to court is too much.

“So we would be spending this time on the election campaign consolidation.”

He said the conversation in the Eastern Cape was between the EFF and the ANC.

“The ANC is a rural party so in the rural areas it is us who are also listened to.

“People respect us, relate to us, in the metros with the dominance of young people, tertiary institutions, we are also there.

“But our strength to remove the ANC is to contest it where it is strong.

“So its strength is in the rural areas, it is a rural party.

“It is a known fact all over. In Limpopo, in the Eastern Cape, the ANC is strong and we are the only party that is able to damage it.

“If we look at the by-elections that we have contested, whenever we don’t contest, the ANC gets 90% or upwards, but when we contest they get less than 80%.”

ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the party believed it would retain the two metros.

“There is a symbol of the work and effort that we are doing in terms of service delivery, but also in terms of our election campaign. So definitely we are going to win,” Zicina said.

However, he quashed the EFF’s purported support for Mabuyane and said the branches of the ANC would decide who were their leaders.

“The EFF enters nowhere. At the right time, with everything being sorted out, a conference of the ANC will be convened.

“Branches and members of the ANC will be given an opportunity to assess the performance of their current leadership and will elect the leader of their choice.

“We have no time for the EFF, we are focused on the people of SA and the province of the Eastern Cape.

“We are also focusing on strengthening our organisation and responses to the challenges we are facing,” Zicina said.

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