New cloud hangs over Eastern Cape ANC elective conference

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ANC delegates in kuGompo City for the party's provincial elective conference originally meant to be held from 26–29 March and which was halted by a court interdict.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is pushing ahead with plans to convene its long-delayed provincial conference before the end of April, even as a fresh legal challenge threatens to stall the process again.

At the centre of the dispute is a demand by disgruntled party members for access to “raw data” — detailed membership records used to verify branch meetings ahead of the aborted March conference.

The gathering was interdicted at the 11th hour after party member Lwazi Rotya successfully challenged the legitimacy of several branch processes.

He has now returned to court, seeking an order compelling the ANC to hand over full membership records, including attendance registers, minutes and verification data.

The ANC says it has already provided sufficient access to the information, allowing Rotya’s legal team four hours to inspect the data under supervision, but has refused to hand over copies.

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the party would not release the records, arguing that doing so would violate the Protection of Personal Information Act and expose sensitive membership data.

“We have nothing to hide, which is why we allowed them access to view and take notes,” Zicina said.

“But handing over our membership records will never happen. That would be tantamount to handing our entire organisation to the opposition.”

He said some members of the applicants’ legal team were affiliated with other political parties, raising concerns about how the information could be used.

“We cannot be handing over our records to members of the opposition.

“That data includes identity numbers and other confidential information.”

Zicina said the party was prepared to take the matter as far as the Constitutional Court if necessary.

Despite the ongoing dispute, the ANC maintains that it has resolved most branch-level issues that led to the initial interdict and is ready to proceed with the conference.

“Disputes at branches are almost completely resolved,” Zicina said.

“If this issue is dealt with, we can go to conference by next week or before the end of the month.”

However, the reasons for the Eastern Cape High Court’s decision to issue the interim interdict preventing the conference from being held — which were made available last week by acting judge Babalo Metu — point to deeper problems in the party’s preparation for the conference.

Metu found that unresolved disputes over branch verification meant the ANC could not determine with certainty which branches were eligible to participate, with key processes incomplete and unratified.

He noted that outstanding disputes had not been finalised as required and that the party’s own verification systems had not been properly concluded, making it untenable for the conference to proceed.

“It is inconceivable that the preparation for the provincial conference met the standard of the ANC’s governance processes,” Metu said in his ruling.

He also rejected arguments that any irregularities could be addressed after the fact, finding that a later review would not provide effective or meaningful relief once leadership decisions had already been taken.

The judgment also pointed to weaknesses in the party’s internal processes, with Metu noting that key verification steps had not been properly concluded or formally adopted.

The court found that the final verification report — central to determining which branches could participate — had not been ratified, while disputes raised during the process remained unresolved.

In those circumstances, Metu found it was not sufficient for the ANC to argue that any defects could be corrected after the conference, warning that decisions taken under a flawed process could not easily be undone.

In court papers filed last week, Rotya painted a very different picture from the ANC’s claims of readiness.

He accused the party of reneging on an undertaking to provide full access to its electronic membership system and argued that the limited inspection granted was inadequate.

That information is the foundation of everything. Without it, there can be no branch, no region, no province and no national conference,”

According to his affidavit, his legal team was shown only selected spreadsheet documents during a court-ordered inspection in KuGompo City on April 9 and was denied access to the original data, as well as the ability to copy or photograph the information.

“There was no raw data,” Rotya said.

“The information contained could not be copied or properly analysed.”

He argued that access to the data was essential to determine whether the conference would meet constitutional requirements.

“That information is the foundation of everything.

“Without it, there can be no branch, no region, no province and no national conference,” he said.

The legal challenge follows earlier allegations by disgruntled members of irregularities in the ANC’s membership processes, including claims of ID harvesting, bogus branch meetings and fabricated attendance records.

The ANC has pushed back against the latest application, with its legal team arguing that Rotya’s team abandoned its original request for access to the data during court proceedings.

In a letter to Rotya’s lawyers, ANC attorney Tess Madisha said the request had been “unequivocally” withdrawn during arguments.

“Any application to compel the production of data under a prayer abandoned on the record will be opposed,” she wrote.

With both sides digging in, the outcome of the latest court application is likely to determine whether the ANC can proceed with its provincial conference — or face further delays in resolving its leadership contest.

In his ruling, Metu said the purpose of the interim interdict was to allow the ANC to “get its house in order” before proceeding with the conference, without imposing strict timelines on the process.

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