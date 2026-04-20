No political interference in apartheid-era cases on my watch, says NPA official

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National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head of legal affairs advocate Mthunzi Mhaga has denied any political interference in the handling of apartheid-era killings, telling the Khampepe commission that all prosecutions he was involved in were guided strictly by evidence.

Mhaga, a special director of public prosecutions, said under oath on Friday that he had never experienced or witnessed any attempt by politicians or officials to influence prosecutorial decisions during his career.

“During the entirety of my employment at the NPA, including my tenure as a senior state advocate within the [task team] and the PCLU [Priority Crimes Litigation Unit], I have never been aware of, nor have I experienced, any instance of political interference in the prosecutorial decisions of the NPA.

“Throughout my career within the NPA, I have never been approached by any political office-bearer, executive member, or any person acting on their behalf, who sought to influence, direct, or interfere with the conduct of any prosecution, investigation, or prosecutorial decision with which I was involved.

“Nor have I witnessed any such interference directed at my colleagues within the units in which I served.

“All decisions pertaining to the institution, continuation, or withdrawal of prosecutions in matters that came before me were taken strictly on the merits of the evidence and in accordance with applicable legal principles, guided by the NPA’s prosecution policy and directives.

“I accordingly state under oath that I have no knowledge of any political interference within the NPA during any period of my employment.

“Had such interference occurred, it would have been in contravention of provisions of the NPA Act and considered a criminal offence,” Mhaga said.

As a result, the TRC Task Team became largely dysfunctional, and my role within that structure was effectively rendered redundant

The judicial commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe, is probing whether attempts were made to block or delay investigations and prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the inquiry in May 2025 following a court application by families of victims who alleged that some cases had been deliberately stalled.

Mhaga, who served as a senior state prosecutor at the Mthatha High Court between 1999 and 2006, later joined the NPA’s Priority Crimes Litigation Unit (PCLU) in Pretoria, where he worked on TRC-related cases and helped establish the TRC Task Team.

He told the commission that the main obstacle in prosecuting these matters was not interference, but a lack of investigative capacity.

“It was extremely difficult to manage and deal with TRC cases due to the absence of investigating officers dedicated to this work.

“At the time, there was no investigative capacity within the NPA and the PCLU,” he said.

In the absence of formal support from the police, Mhaga said he often relied on personal networks.

“In the absence of any formal arrangement with the SAPS, I would approach detectives with whom I had worked while prosecuting in the Eastern Cape, requesting their assistance in cases that fell within their regions,” he said.

Despite the establishment of the TRC Task Team in 2006, Mhaga said progress slowed significantly between 2007 and mid-2009.

“As a result, the TRC Task Team became largely dysfunctional, and my role within that structure was effectively rendered redundant,” he said.

He said no dedicated investigating officers were assigned to TRC cases during his time in the PCLU, despite police representation in the task team, and that promises to address the shortage were never fulfilled.

Financial constraints also contributed to delays, he said.

During his testimony, Mhaga referred to several high-profile cases he prosecuted, including the killing of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Sthembele Zokhwe in Ngqamakhwe in 1987, the 1985 murder of student leader Bathandwa Ndondo in Cala, and the Highgate Hotel massacre in 1993, where five people were killed.

He also handled the murder of three underground MK operatives — Zonwabele Mayapi, Gift Mgibe and Zolile Sangoni — who were killed by “askaris” working with Transkei security police in Mthatha in 1988, as well as a robbery and murder case involving a police officer at the Willowvale police station.

Mhaga was called to testify after being described as an “implicated” witness by the commission, an allegation he rejected.

However, he told the inquiry that he could find no evidence linking him to any attempt to delay or suppress TRC cases.

“I am therefore left to wonder, which parts of [his evidence] implicates me in efforts or attempts to halt or suppress the investigation or prosecution of TRC matters?

“With respect, such an inference would be entirely inconsistent with my record.

“The suggestion that I would have sought to impede such work is, on the evidence of my own conduct, untenable,” he said.

Mhaga said being labelled an implicated witness had caused him and his family “anxiety and sleepless nights”.

Chief evidence leader advocate Ishmael Semenya later apologised, conceding that referring to Mhaga as an implicated witness had been incorrect and “regrettable”.

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