From dialogue to delivery: Human rights and the right to trade in practice

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In commemoration of Human Rights Month in SA, a powerful and necessary series of engagements unfolded in the Free State, bringing together government leadership, entrepreneurs and community stakeholders under a unifying theme: advancing the constitutional right to trade.

Through a combination of a townhall dialogue and a strategic interface engagement, these conversations moved beyond symbolic reflection and into the lived realities of economic participation, interrogating both the promise and the limitations of inclusive growth in a democratic SA.

Led by small business development minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, the engagements formed part of a broader national effort to strengthen the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in the economy.

At their core was a clear intention: to bridge the gap between policy and practice, ensuring that the right to trade is not only protected in law, but realised in everyday life.

Across both sessions, a deliberate shift in format set the tone for meaningful engagement.

Programme director and deputy director-general Vuyisa Dayile, alongside councillor Sipho Tsuinke, the mayoral committee member for health services, disaster management and firefighting at the Lejweleputswa municipality, adopted facilitation approaches that prioritised community voices.

By structuring the engagements to allow grievances, reflections and lived experiences to surface before keynote responses, the dialogues became deeply participatory, grounding policy discussions in the realities faced by entrepreneurs on the ground.

Welcoming remarks by Nala Local Municipality mayor Nozililo Mashiya emphasised the importance of collaboration and local economic participation as drivers of sustainable development, a sentiment echoed consistently throughout the engagements.

As SA marks 30 years since the adoption of the constitution, the significance of Human Rights Month takes on a more reflective and urgent tone.

Anchoring the discussion within Section 22 of the constitution, Ndabeni reaffirmed every citizen’s right to choose their trade, occupation or profession.

However, she challenged participants to move beyond a surface understanding of this right, urging deeper interrogation of the systemic and regulatory barriers that continue to shape access to economic participation.

Central to both engagements was the candid expression of challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

Participants raised concerns around limited access to trading spaces, delays in permit approvals, and the complexity of securing business licences and leases.

These frustrations pointed to a broader issue — the persistence of bureaucratic inefficiencies that often hinder, rather than enable, economic activity.

The discussions unpacked the often invisible nature of red tape, highlighting how compliance requirements, funding criteria and regulatory frameworks can unintentionally exclude those they are designed to support.

Issues such as collateral requirements, stringent credit checks and high compliance costs were identified as barriers that disproportionately affected emerging entrepreneurs, particularly those from historically disadvantaged communities.

Panel contributions and audience reflections reinforced a shared understanding that democracy must translate into tangible economic opportunity.

While policy frameworks such as affirmative action, black economic empowerment and preferential procurement have driven progress, persistent unemployment continues to threaten both economic stability and social cohesion.

The call to action was clear: economic growth must be inclusive, and participation must be actively enabled.

A key area of focus was the need to simplify and standardise municipal processes.

Stakeholders called for the centralisation of services to reduce inefficiencies and eliminate the “wild goose chase” many entrepreneurs face when navigating fragmented systems.

At the same time, there was recognition that responsibility is shared.

While the government must improve systems and accelerate service delivery, entrepreneurs must also commit to formalisation, compliance and ethical business practices as pathways to sustainability and growth.

Access to funding emerged as both a priority and a point of tension.

Ndabeni outlined the department’s mixed-method approach, combining grants and loan instruments to balance immediate support with long-term sustainability.

Referencing initiatives such as the Small Manufacturing Fund, which offers funding of up to R15m through blended finance models, she emphasised the importance of repayment in ensuring that resources were recycled to benefit future entrepreneurs.

Beyond financial support, the department’s evolving approach places strong emphasis on non-financial interventions.

These include business incubation, market access, and both pre- and post-investment support, recognising that funding alone is insufficient to sustain enterprises, particularly during the critical early years of operation.

This shift signals a more holistic approach to enterprise development, one that prioritises long-term viability over short-term relief.

Digital inclusion also emerged as a critical priority.

As the economy becomes increasingly digitised, ensuring that small businesses can access and participate in digital markets is essential.

The department’s efforts to expand digital infrastructure and support technological adoption reflect a commitment to ensuring that innovation does not deepen existing inequalities.

The importance of collaboration across sectors was a recurring theme.

Stronger integration between the government, municipalities, academia and the private sector was identified as key to building a cohesive and supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs.

Initiatives such as the One Budget One Plan framework and the development of a National Integrated Small Enterprise Development Framework signal a move towards more co-ordinated and impactful interventions.

Importantly, the engagements also surfaced critical gaps in communication and accountability.

Participants called for greater transparency from funding institutions, particularly in providing feedback on unsuccessful applications.

There were also concerns around the monitoring and evaluation of distributed funding, with calls for clearer mechanisms to track impact and ensure accountability.

In her responses, Ndabeni demonstrated a clear commitment to listening and engaging with these concerns.

She acknowledged existing gaps, particularly in monitoring and evaluation, while reaffirming the department’s dedication to improving delivery and strengthening accountability.

Her contributions reflected an understanding that meaningful engagement required not only immediate responses, but sustained and thoughtful action.

A tangible highlight of the day was the handover of equipment to informal traders through the Informal Micro Enterprises Development Programme, a practical intervention aimed at enhancing productivity and deepening economic inclusion.

Ultimately, these engagements stood as more than conversations.

They served as platforms for accountability, spaces for reflection and catalysts for action.

They reinforced a fundamental truth: the right to trade cannot remain a theoretical guarantee.

It must be actively enabled through responsive governance, inclusive policies and collective responsibility.

As SA continues to reflect on its democratic journey, the message emerging from the Free State is clear.

The pursuit of human rights is inseparable from the pursuit of economic justice.

Through dialogues that centre lived experience and prioritise practical solutions, the path from policy to participation becomes not only visible, but achievable.