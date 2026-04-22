Ex-ANCYL EC chair Ayanda Matiti won’t renew ANC membership

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Former ANC Eastern Cape Youth League provincial chair Ayanda Matiti says he will not renew his ANC membership when it lapses.

Former ANC Eastern Cape Youth League provincial chair Ayanda Matiti says he will not renew his ANC membership when it lapses.

Matiti, also a boxing promoter, confirmed his decision in a social media post on Wednesday.

“With careful consideration, I’m releasing the movement I have so faithfully served and loved, making the decision not to renew my ANC membership when it lapses in ward 17 Raymond Mhlaba Branch in Dr Rubusana Region of the ANC,” he posted. “Releasing the past to make space for something new.”

In his announcement, Matiti did not not divulge his next chapter.

“My conviction is in the ‘Freedom Character and the National Democratic Revolution’,” he said. “To this end, I will continue to seek different instruments and platforms of serving the interest of the people of South Africa, aligning with like-minded community activists.

“To this extent, the aspirations of the masses of our people shall remain at the center of what we do, the rare base, rural poor, unemployed sections of our society, women and youth, black people in general and Africans in particular.”

Matiti admitted that he did not take the decision lightly.

“It has not been easy because the ANC is what we know and what we were trained to be, a symbol of hope in society, with the envisaged capacity to resolve societal challenges. Not only that, but it had the ability to imagine the future through the eyes of today and provide leadership in advance guided by the expressed confidence and aspirations of the masses it represents,” he said.

“I remain indebted to genuine and honest comrades and friends whom I have met in the movement, and even those with whom I have not crossed paths in the journey of pursing a revolution.

“The revolution is in session and it shall be prosecuted in different ways through different and multiple genuine revolutionary instruments.”

Daily Dispatch