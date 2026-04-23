Dual members must choose between ANC and alliance partner, Mbalula says

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Cracks are emerging between the ANC and its alliance partner, the SACP, in the Eastern Cape following an ultimatum forcing dual members to choose which party they will campaign for ahead of the local government elections.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has given members who belong to both organisations 10 days to declare whether they will back the ANC or the SACP, warning that those who fail to respond will face consequences.

The directive, announced at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, follows a recent ANC special national executive committee meeting which considered the SACP’s decision to contest elections independently.

While Mbalula said no-one’s membership was under threat, the move has exposed tensions within alliance structures in the Eastern Cape.

The strain surfaced at an ANC regional general council in Komani on Tuesday night, where SACP Chris Hani district secretary Jongumzi Cengani reportedly told delegates his ANC membership took precedence over his affiliation to the communist party.

In a recording of the meeting, Cengani is heard saying: “There are certain issues we have not yet achieved as members of the alliance.

“We are members of the ANC and we are part of the national democratic revolution (NDR) because we are concerned of the class content of the NDR.

“We haven’t reached our objectives.

“Before I am the member of the alliance, the ANC comes first.”

Cengani also serves as speaker of the Chris Hani District Municipality.

His remarks drew swift criticism from the Young Communist League of SA (YCLSA) in the district, which distanced itself from his comments and rejected suggestions of division within the party.

“We wish to firmly remind comrade Cengani that the decision for the SACP to contest elections independently is a congress resolution, adopted democratically with his full participation,” district secretary Yonela Gxothiwe said.

“We note with serious concern the emerging trend of political cowardice among certain members of the SACP who, out of fear of losing positions within government deployed through the ANC, seek to undermine the party by using it as a scapegoat.

“The SACP has taken a historic decision to contest elections wall-to-wall across municipalities in South Africa. This decision stands and cannot be altered outside congress.”

We are busy setting up structures everywhere where we did not have structure

SACP Chris Hani district chair Lazola Pukwana also criticised Cengani, saying he should campaign for the ANC if that was his position.

Pukwana said three district members — deputy secretary Sibongile Masawa, treasurer Vuyiseka Bomela and another member — had already indicated they would campaign for the ANC.

He said Cengani had been added to the list.

“The first three declared that they will not be campaigning for the party. Comrade Tengani did not declare; we were asking to declare,” Pukwana said.

“He did not declare in our meetings of the party.

“However, he chose to declare in the meetings of the ANC, in public platforms, and also in the meetings of the ANC. Not in our own meetings.”

He said the SACP would not take punitive action against members who chose to campaign for the ANC.

“Because it appreciates that both constitutions of the party and that of the ANC allows members to belong to both organisations. And therefore, we have no problems as a party.”

Pukwana reiterated that the SACP would contest the elections independently and was working to establish structures across the district.

“We are busy setting up structures everywhere where we did not have structures,” he said.

“We are hard at work with that work to ensure that all the 109 municipal wards of Chris Hani are conducted.

“Cengani unprovoked, decided to mock the Communist Party and suggest that there are divisions in the district, which is not true.

“Chris Hani district is a different animal, and it’s got different dynamics.

“This is not a decision of our district, this is a national decision, a national resolution. Ours is just to implement this decision.”

Efforts to obtain comment from Cengani were unsuccessful.

Attention is also on senior SACP leaders in government, including provincial secretary Xolile Nqatha, who serves as transport MEC, deputy provincial chair Mpumelelo Saziwa and deputy provincial secretary Mawethu Rune.

Nqatha gave a guarded response when asked whether the ultimatum could deepen divisions.

“We respect the congress’s resolution. Any organisation that does not respect its own duties is not well-informed,” Nqatha said.

“So what is going to happen with the question of asking people to choose; what we have back is a class question and therefore it will get a class response before and after the elections.

“That’s the only thing I can say, the class question, it will get an appropriate class response before and after the election.”

Members are expected to declare their positions by early next month.

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