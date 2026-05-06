Anele Mda issues public apology to Mbalula after defamatory comments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Political commentator Anele Mda has issued a public apology to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula after making defamatory statements claiming he was involved in the killing of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

In August last year, the Pretoria high court ordered Mda to apologise and remove the defamatory posts from her social media platforms.

Bozwana, a close friend of Mbalula, was murdered in 2015 while driving in Gauteng. His killers were subsequently sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, in July last year, Mda claimed Mbalula was among those complicit in the killing.

She continued to publish tweets regarding his alleged involvement even after being served with court papers. In addition to the apology, she was ordered to pay legal costs.

In the apology, issued on May 5, Mda admitted her statements were wrong.

“With a review of the facts on the matter, I have come to learn the remarks I made were unsupported and erroneous,” Mda said. “Upon careful reflection, I have come to realise the defamatory impact of my utterances on Mbalula. I hereby fully and unconditionally retract those statements in their entirety.”

The apology marks a change in stance for Mda, who previously stated she would appeal the court order, citing that she did not author the tweets but was merely referencing historical information already in the public domain.

Months later, Mda extended her apology to Mbalula for the damage her claims caused to his life.

“I extend my most sincere and unreserved apology to Mbalula for the distress and reputational harm my statements may have caused. I further apologise to the public and all those misled by my remarks,” she stated. “I am committed to upholding the standards of integrity and accountability that are expected of a person of my stature.”

Mbalula accepted the apology, maintaining that the allegations were “false, defamatory, and constituted a serious infringement of my dignity and standing, both as a private citizen and as the secretary-general of the ANC”.

“In light of the unconditional retraction and apology now tendered, I confirm that I accept the apology. In the circumstances, I consider the matter to be resolved,” Mbalula said.

​He clarified that his decision to pursue litigation was not personal but a necessary step to protect his rights.

“My decision was motivated by the necessity to protect my constitutionally entrenched right to dignity and to prevent the continued dissemination of harmful and unfounded allegations.”

​Mbalula added that he will not be making any further comments on the matter.

TimesLIVE