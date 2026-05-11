Politics

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses nation on Phala Phala court judgment

President addresses the nation on the Phala Phala top court judgment

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Monday on the monumental Phala Phala Constitutional Court judgment.

This comes after the apex court’s judgment, which struck down rule 1291 of the National Assembly’s rules as unconstitutional and invalid.

The Constitutional Court also overturned parliament’s December 13 2022 decision to block the independent Phala Phala panel report from proceeding to a formal impeachment inquiry.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Eastern Cape principal wins case over wrong pay grade after lengthy fight

3

EDITORIAL | Justice in BCM’s R21m procurement scandal deferred for far too long

4

Determined former teacher blazes a trail in medical field

5

Zine Madikwa turns mangoes into a thriving juice brand

Related Articles