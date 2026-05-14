Political parties welcome Ramaphosa’s removal of Sisisi Tolashe

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Political parties and civic groups have united in in welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa's dismissal of Sisisi Tolashe from her position of minister of social development.

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Political parties and civic organisations have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to remove Sisisi Tolashe as minister of social development, describing the move as a long-overdue step towards accountability in government.

The Presidency announced on Thursday that Tolashe had been dismissed from the cabinet in terms of Section 91(2) of the constitution, with Sindisiwe Chikunga appointed as acting minister until a permanent replacement is made.

The dismissal follows allegations that Tolashe exploited a government-employed food assistant, diverted the employee’s salary for the benefit of her family and unlawfully dismissed the worker. The claims sparked public outrage and political pressure in recent weeks.

The Congress of the People (COPE) said the president’s decision showed that public office could not be used as protection against scrutiny.

COPE acting general secretary Erick Mohlapamaswi said the removal was necessary to restore public confidence in state institutions. “This decision demonstrates that public office cannot serve as a shield against accountability.”

However, the party said accountability should apply consistently across government, calling on Ramaphosa to also dismiss police minister Senzo Mchunu. “We cannot be expected to accept a government that acts decisively against one minister while appearing hesitant or selective in dealing with another,” said Mohlapamaswi.

The Forum for SA (FOSA) also welcomed the dismissal, saying it had long maintained that Tolashe was unfit to hold office.

FOSA national leader Tebogo Mashilompane said the decision reinforced the principle that no public official is above accountability. “This development must serve as a clear message to all public officials: positions of authority are not shields against accountability.”

The organisation further called for investigations into the allegations against Tolashe to continue, saying accountability should extend beyond political consequences.

Meanwhile, ActionSA described the firing as a “victory for accountability” after what it called sustained pressure on the Presidency. ActionSA said it had played a central role in exposing allegations linked to Tolashe, including claims relating to luxury vehicles allegedly received from Chinese officials.

The party said the former minister should still face legal consequences if wrongdoing is proven.

“This outcome did not come from decisive leadership. It came only after relentless and sustained pressure,” the party said.

TimesLIVE