WATCH | ‘An early birthday present’: Lumka Oliphant celebrates ex-boss Tolashe’s axing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has publicly celebrated the downfall of her former boss, Sisisi Tolashe, after Tolashe’s recent dismissal from the cabinet.

Tolashe was axed from her position amid mounting allegations of corruption and maladministration. This followed her failure to declare two luxury SUVs donated to the ANC Women’s League, an organisation she leads. Additionally, she faced accusations of nepotism and improper hiring practices within her ministry, as well as exploiting departmental staff for personal use.

After the announcement of Tolashe’s removal, Oliphant took to X, posting a series of videos of herself with celebratory music, hailing the president’s decision.

“What an early birthday present from the president!” Oliphant wrote.

In other posts, she mocked the former minister by sharing a video of Tolashe dancing.

The bitter fallout between the two women began when Oliphant was dismissed from the department of social development after the auditor-general uncovered allegations of mismanaged public funds. Following Oliphant’s dismissal, Tolashe frequently accused her of launching a vindictive smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Reflecting on her own sudden ousting, Oliphant admitted the experience was deeply painful.

“Nothing was as painful as being removed from all WhatsApp groups across government without warning,” Oliphant recalled. “Not even a phone call from the people you’ve been living with.”

She expressed gratitude to those who stood by her. “You restored me, you prayed for me, you made me aware, and you gave me power. I want to thank you all. When I was singing, I didn’t know what to do with the situation. God loves us all; you saw Him through me.”

In a recent interview with Metro FM, Oliphant was asked if she wanted her old position back.

“I want my dignity back. I want my legacy back,” Oliphant replied. “That’s all I want, even if I go back for five minutes. I just want my name to be cleared. I’ve been without a job for seven months, and no one was going to employ me while these allegations were hanging over my head.”

Oliphant made it clear she would continue to fight her battle. “I’ve lost money, and I’m not going to let it lie down.”