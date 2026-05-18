Eastern Cape ANC faces big leadership shake-up

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The ANC leadership in the Eastern Cape is in for a surprising shake-up as Luthuli House moves to install a provincial task team (PTT) to steer the party towards a successful provincial conference and the November 4 local elections.

The national executive committee dissolved the Oscar Mabuyane-chaired provincial executive committee late last week after its term of office lapsed.

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) is now set to announce an interim leadership structure, which will take the province to its elective conference later this year or early in 2027.

The NWC will meet on Monday to discuss the composition of the Eastern Cape PTT and other issues.

Several insiders said the interim structure could be led by former senior Eastern Cape ANC leaders “who are currently outside party leadership structures in the province”.

As one source put it, these individuals “might not have any factional interests as to who emerges next for the party’s top five provincial leadership positions”.

The name of senior ANC leader and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has been bandied about as a possible convener of the provincial task team.

Former MECs Fikile Xasa and Sakhumzi Somyo, ex-minister Mbulelo Mphahlwa and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nceba Faku have also been mentioned informally as potential candidates for inclusion in the PTT.

Traditional, religious and women leaders of the party could make up the balance of the task team, whose aim would be to ensure the troubled Eastern Cape ANC “gets back to its feet”, ahead of the local government elections and to steer it towards a provincial elective conference.

The senior leaders mentioned could not be contacted by the time of publication on Sunday.

The Eastern Cape elective conference, scheduled for late March, collapsed at the eleventh hour after a handful of party members obtained an interim interdict, effectively halting the gathering.

They complained about the party’s handling of branch disputes, including alleged membership manipulation and fraudulent branch meetings.

Hundreds of members had already gathered at the conference venue in KuGompo City, where they spent three anxious days before the conference was eventually placed in “abeyance” by the party’s national bosses.

The ANC had hoped to get a second chance to host the conference before the end of April, but the court matters remain unresolved amid deepening factional divisions.

We are likely to have in the PTT, people with no interest of leadership contestation — Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, ANC national spokesperson

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said on Sunday the Eastern Cape PTT would be unveiled “very soon”.

“I can’t give you a specific time. But what I can tell you is that there is work [being] done to ensure that such appointed team succeeds and performs their duties well.

“I will not say when the announcement will be made, but it may very well be soon,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

She said the party was “currently attending to its internal organisational processes regarding matters in both the Eastern Cape and Gauteng”.

“Once these processes have been concluded and the relevant organisational structures have finalised their work, the ANC will communicate formally with the media and the public.”

She did not comment on the possible composition of the interim task team.

However, a number of party insiders, both in the Eastern Cape and nationally, said there were strong indications that the PTT would be populated by former senior party leaders, described by one source as “people who are pure ANC and non-factional, seasoned people who are respected by the people of this province”.

“We are likely to have in the PTT, people with no interest of leadership contestation.

“People who will work for the benefit of the ANC, our elders or senior former leaders who are currently not on any provincial structure,” one senior outgoing PEC member said.

It has been a norm in the ANC after a regional or provincial structure has been dissolved or disbanded that many of its members are retained in the task team, with the chair becoming the convener and the secretary the co-ordinator.

However, one NEC member said this might not be the case in the Eastern Cape, “as it was done in KwaZulu-Natal, where the chair and secretary were not automatic choices to take over as convener and co-ordinator”.

“It could be the same case with the Eastern Cape, with a possibility that the outgoing provincial ANC chair [Oscar Mabuyane], and provincial secretary [Lulama Ngcukayitobi], might not be retained as convener and co-ordinator, respectively.

“What could happen is that they could be retained to deputise the two new leaders, because institutional memory is also critical, so retaining them as deputies, and not convener and co-ordinator, makes sense.

“[This would] bring in a fresh school of thought, because the current leadership in the province cannot take you anywhere.

“Remember, they could not even take the province to conference, so a new dispensation, not tainted by any factionalism, could be what is brought [in] to take the province forward, as was the case in KZN, where they brought in new people altogether, including comrade Jeff Radebe,” he said.

Another senior party leader said: “The elders have much more chance to arrest the polarisation of the ANC that is going on the Eastern Cape.

“The organisation does not need a polarised or a fragmented ANC any further, especially in the year of the local government elections.

“So, stable people, with no interest in positions, including traditional leaders, businesspeople, religious leaders, senior former female leaders, basically a footprint in all sectors of society, is what the ANC needs in this provincial task team.

“We will possibly not have those still fighting it out in court entrusted with a mandate to fix the organisation, while they had proven that such a task is a challenge to them,” he said.

On Sunday when approached for comment Mabuyane said “it would be premature and inappropriate to speculate”.

Ngcukayitobi could not be reached.

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