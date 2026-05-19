Rival parties hit campaign trail in key Buffalo City wards

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Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, second from right, welcomes former ANC Buffalo City Metro councillors Graham Lottering,left, Pearl Hansen and Kuhle Ciliza.

Major political parties in the Buffalo City Metro are out campaigning to convince voters in two vacant wards to give them the nod in by-elections less than a month away.

Wards 1 and 10 will be up for grabs on June 17, triggering an intense contest which some observers view as a dress rehearsal for the local government elections on November 4.

Numerous community meetings, door-to-door visits, candidate interviews and mini-rallies have been held by contesting political parties fighting for votes in the wards.

Ward 1 encompasses Duncan Village, Braelyn, Milner Estate, Panmure, Chiselhurst and Pefferville, among other areas, while ward 10 includes Haven Hills, Vergenoeg, Egoli, East Bank and Rosedale.

The two wards became vacant when two former ANC councillors, Kuhle Ciliza in ward 1 and Pearl Hansen in ward 10, resigned from the party to join Gayton MacKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance in early April.

The two ward councillors, together with former proportional representative (PR) councillor and member of the metro’s mayoral committee Graham Lottering, listed a number of challenges in the ANC-run metro which they said had prompted them to jump ship.

Parties from across the political spectrum confirmed on Monday that they were fielding candidates.

The selection process has been open and fair for all in those communities. Hence we are more than confident that we will retain our two wards — Anele Lizo, ANC regional secretary

The ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary, Anele Lizo, said Thandiwe Goniwe was its candidate in ward 1, while Ndyebo Makeleni would be standing in ward 10.

Lizo said the candidates emerged after an intense selection process.

“We now involve the entire voting communities in those particular wards. Now, it is communities themselves who choose and vote for a candidate.”

A number of people were nominated by communities as potential councillor candidates.

“The selection process has been open and fair for all in those communities. Hence we are more than confident that we will retain our two wards,” Lizo said.

The ANC said a window was now open for those not satisfied with the selection process or the candidates to lodge their grievances, before the names were submitted to the Electoral Commission (IEC).

Once elected, we have full confidence in their ability to work with the caucus to implement the DA’s mandate to fight crime and corruption, deliver services and create jobs — Leander Kruger, DA constituency leader

The DA’s Buffalo City constituency leader, Leander Kruger, said the party was confident it would take control of the wards.

Community activists Lucille Benfield and Olga O’Neill are the DA’s candidates for ward 1 and 10, respectively.

“Lucille successfully runs an NPO in KuGompo City and has made it her mission to fight for the rights of women, children and the youth, while Olga is well known for assisting community members in resolving various service delivery challenges.

“Lucille and Olga are exceptional candidates who have demonstrated their commitment and dedication to their communities …

“Once elected, we have full confidence in their ability to work with the caucus to implement the DA’s mandate to fight crime and corruption, deliver services and create jobs,” Kruger said.

He said the two were selected after they applied and underwent an intense interviewing process, before being endorsed by the party’s provincial executive and its federal council.

It would be those communities who will decide who they want as their EFF candidate, and we are confident that we will win those wards as our candidates would be endorsed by the communities they will serve — Mziyanda Hlekiso, EFF regional leader

EFF regional leader Mziyanda Hlekiso said communities in the two wards had demonstrated that they were “hungry for the EFF”.

Hlekiso said the party was poised to conduct its nomination process later on Monday.

“People in those areas have shown that they are hungry for the EFF, as they had been suppressed for years by the ruling party, which had failed to develop and provide decent services to their areas.

“It would be those communities who will decide who they want as their EFF candidate, and we are confident that we will win those wards as our candidates would be endorsed by the communities they will serve,” Hlekiso said.

We are 110% confident that we will emerge victorious in that ward,” Bobotyane said while conducting door-to-door visits in the ward on Monday — Bulelani Bobotyane, UDM provincial secretary

UDM provincial secretary Bulelani Bobotyane said the party would only field Khotso Kobo to contest the ward 1 by-election.

He said the UDM did not normally contest by-elections but had decided to do so in ward 1 after being persuaded by community members.

“The order to contest by-elections, we get from our ward volunteers.

“So, after they saw the strength of the party in that ward, and noting that we have a strong candidate who will win that ward, we decided to contest.

“We are 110% confident that we will emerge victorious in that ward,” Bobotyane said while conducting door-to-door visits in the ward on Monday.

Patriotic Alliance provincial secretary Stacey Goslin said the party was yet to decide on its candidates.

Goslin did not rule out the possibility that Ciliza and Hansen, the outgoing ward councillors, might recontest for their old council seats.

Ciliza and Hansen could not be reached for comment on Monday.

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