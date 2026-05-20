Politics

Zuma orders suspension of former MK Party spokesperson Ndhlela

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says the expelled MPs misled the public. File photo.
Nhlamulo Ndhlela was removed as MK Party spokesperson before his suspension. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

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The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has suspended its former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela with immediate effect.

The party announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, noting the directive to suspend Ndhlela’s membership came directly from party leader Jacob Zuma.

“This decision follows serious allegations relating to misconduct, sowing division within the organisation, and conduct that has brought the party into disrepute,” said newly appointed MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu.

Ndhlela’s suspension comes shortly after he was removed as the party’s national spokesperson.

After his suspension, Ndhlela was instructed to return all party property, materials, account details and any other resources belonging to the organisation. The party confirmed official correspondence has been forwarded to its chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi formally informing her of the suspension.

“The suspension shall remain in effect until the investigation has been concluded and a final determination has been made.”

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