EFF slams ‘gender biased’ ANC for ordering Tolashe to resign posts

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The ANC has ordered former minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe to step down from her position as president of the ANCWL and also as a member of parliament.

EFF MP Veronica Mente has criticised the ANC’s top leadership for ordering former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe to resign as both an MP and president of the ANC Women’s League.

The directive came after the party’s integrity commission found her guilty on four counts of misconduct.

TimesLIVE had reported that close sources revealed the integrity commission’s recommendation for her removal after an ANC national executive committee meeting at the weekend.

The development follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dismissal of Tolashe from his cabinet due to a series of controversies, including a suspicious donation of luxury Chinese vehicles ostensibly intended for the ANCWL, improper household aide arrangements, and intense scrutiny over questionable departmental appointments.

Mente stated, on X, that Tolashe was being turned into a “sacrificial lamb” simply because of her gender, pointing out that senior male ANC members facing serious allegations had not faced similar consequences.

“Sacrificial lamb. Of course, a woman must resign, but all men who have been caught in corruption will not be ordered to resign,” Mente posted. “Senzo Mchunu is still a minister irrespective of the explosive revelations at Madlanga. Ramaphosa, with Phala Phala undergoing impeachment, hasn’t been told to resign. Let’s see if the Women’s League will have a voice on this. It’s pure sexism and abuse of power.”

The EFF’s deputy leader, Godrich Gardee, echoing Mente’s sentiments, also attributing Tolashe’s punishment to gender bias.

“Just because she is a woman,” Gardee wrote on X. “All the powerful men who have done worse corruption than hers are untouchable. They must look at themselves in the mirror.”

Several high-ranking male ANC officials have recently faced severe allegations without being forced to step down, including Ramaphosa and his involvement in the Phala Phala scandal.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu faces serious allegations of links to criminal syndicates and interference in police investigations. Despite the gravity of the claims, he was placed on a leave of absence while being investigated by the Madlanga commission of inquiry and a parliamentary ad hoc committee.

Former police minister Bheki Cele faced accusations of misconduct and ties to organised crime during his tenure.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party has formally referred five senior members, including Cele and Tolashe, to the national disciplinary committee for bringing the party into disrepute.

TimesLIVE