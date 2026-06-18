1956 Women’s March veteran Thembeka Floridah Metele has died

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The ANC stalwart Thembeka Metele, a former activist who took part in the historic 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings, will be laid to rest on Saturday. Picture:

ANC stalwart Thembeka Floridah Metele, one of the few remaining activists who took part in the historic 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings against the pass laws, has died after a long illness. She was 84.

Metele was the wife of anti-apartheid activist and former ANC MP and MPL Alfred Metele, a former Robben Island prisoner who died in 2008.

Born in Flagstaff in 1942, Mama Metele, alongside her husband fondly known as Sir Met, played a key role in the fight against the homeland rule and the apartheid system.

Her Mdantsane home was used to harbour many exiled Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldiers on their return home for operations during the dark years of apartheid.

In a tribute on Wednesday, Mdantsane activist Thabang Maseko described Metele as a “very humble and talkative woman, who engaged warmly with many comrades, yet her face often carried a quiet strength and determination that spoke volumes”.

“She will be remembered for her active and key role in the mass democratic movement structures.

“She played a key part in the formation of the Gompo Women’s Congress during the difficult years of apartheid.

“As wives of ex-Robben Islanders, together with Mama Nokhanime Thomas, Mamu Dangala and ‘Mamu’ Tyikwe, she played a significant role by regularly visiting political prisoners.

“During the arrival of exiles back into the country in the late 1980 sand early 1990s, her house served as a safe haven for MK soldiers who were being harassed by the notorious police Special Branch.

“She was one of the mothers who nurtured and supported young people in the struggle,” Maseko said.

Her recent death was confirmed on Wednesday by her daughter Nosipho Metele, who said her mother was survived by three children and several grandchildren.

Metele had worked as a field worker at Operation Hunger, a nonprofit organisation that fights poverty, hunger and malnutrition among SA’s most vulnerable communities.

She had previously worked as an assistant nurse, before opening a Xhosa craft business.

Nosipho said a memorial service for her mother would take place at their paternal home village of Makhazi in Mooiplaas, outside KuGompo City, on Thursday.

Metele will be buried in the village on Saturday. — DDC