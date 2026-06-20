EFF says young people ready to lead Eastern Cape municipalities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini accompanied by other leaders monitoring voter registration centre at the Mthatha Town Hall voting station and will be visiting more others In the King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality and in the Alfred Nzo district. Picture LULAMILE FENI

Story audio is generated using AI

The EFF says young people are ready to lead municipalities in the Eastern Cape, with the party backing younger candidates and urging residents to register to vote ahead of November’s local government elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IEC’s voter registration weekend in Mthatha on Saturday, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the party wanted to see more young people occupying decision-making positions in local government, arguing that communities needed a new generation of leaders.

“Young people are in the forefront and taking charge, making sure their voice is heard,” Dlamini said.

“Don’t be shocked when you see a mayor of KSD being a fighter who is 23 years old. They are ready to lead.”

His comments came as political parties intensified voter mobilisation efforts ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

The time is over where we sit at home and, after elections, the same people who have collapsed our municipalities are back in power. — EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini

Dlamini, who visited voter registration sites in Mthatha before travelling to the Alfred Nzo district, urged residents to register and vote rather than complain after elections.

“The time is over where we sit at home and, after elections, the same people who have collapsed our municipalities are back in power,” he said.

“If you have a problem with a mayor involved in corrupt activities and you do not register to vote, you must know that mayor will preside over your life and community for the next five years.”

While the party’s immediate focus is voter registration, Dlamini said the EFF was contesting all wards in the province and remained confident about its electoral prospects.

“Our focus now is to make sure we go for an outright win,” he said.

“The priority must be our people. We are contesting all the wards and our candidates are being elected to ensure the EFF puts forward the best of the best.”

Dlamini said the party believed it could offer an alternative to municipalities struggling with governance and service delivery challenges.

“The Eastern Cape is the home of the EFF. People of the Eastern Cape have been calling on the EFF to provide an alternative government and that time is going to arrive in these local government elections,” he said.

“We are confident, our structures are intact, candidates are being elected and communities are participating in the process.”

Addressing a Youth Day commemoration last week, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane also called on young people to participate in the democratic process, warning that low voter turnout among youth remained a concern.

“Despite being the largest segment of our population, many young people do not register to vote and do not participate in the democratic processes that shape their future,” Mabuyane said.

“The decisions taken in local government affect roads, water, sanitation, housing, local economic development, libraries, sports facilities and many of the services that directly impact the daily lives of our people.”

The IEC used the weekend registration drive to allow first-time voters to register and existing voters to update their details ahead of the municipal elections.