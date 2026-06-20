LISTEN | Paul Mashatile backs fines for firms hiring undocumented workers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says companies found employing undocumented foreigners should face heavy fines, as the government ramps up enforcement targeting illegal hiring.

Responding to questions in parliament on Thursday, Mashatile said businesses were among the “biggest culprits” driving the problem by exploiting vulnerable workers who are in the country illegally.

“It is true that there are many companies in our country that employ people illegally,” he said, adding that some employers deliberately bypass labour laws to maximise profits.

Mashatile said the government is working to strengthen enforcement, including increasing the number of labour inspectors to clamp down on non-compliant businesses. He revealed that inspections have already uncovered cases where workers flee or hide when officials arrive.

“We have agreed that the National Treasury must make funds available to the ministry of labour to employ more inspectors,” he said.

On whether companies should be publicly exposed, Mashatile signalled support but stressed that financial penalties would likely be more effective.

“I think there should be [naming and shaming], but we should also fine them, heavy fines, because that may be a stronger deterrent,” he said.

South Africa is not a xenophobic country. We are not saying people must not come, they must come legally — Deputy President Paul Mashatile

He reiterated that South Africa’s stance is not anti-immigrant, but focused on adherence to the law.

“South Africa is not a xenophobic country. We are not saying people must not come, they must come legally,” he said.

“Our people are not xenophobic. They are raising issues about the exclusion of South Africans from employment and the exploitation of foreign nationals,” he said.

He added that the government is engaging traditional and religious leaders to guide communities on how to address these concerns lawfully, warning against violence and vigilantism.

“We must use our laws and not violence to resolve these challenges.”

This comes against the backdrop of growing pressure from some civil groups over illegal immigration, with a June 30 ultimatum for undocumented foreigners to leave the country and some groups already departing.

TimesLIVE