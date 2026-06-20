People queue for IDs so they can vote in local government elections

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Snaking queues outside Home Affairs in Mthatha as citizens queue for identity document registrations. Some of the residents told the Dispatch they arrived around 5am and have still not received any help. Pictures: ZIYANDA ZWENI

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As South Africa’s voter registration weekend got under way, dozens of young people in Mthatha spent hours queuing outside the department of home affairs in a race to secure identity documents needed to vote in November’s local government elections.

Some residents arrived as early as 5am on Saturday, but by mid-afternoon many were still waiting to be assisted amid long queues and complaints of system challenges.

The home affairs department has extended office hours nationwide this weekend to help eligible voters obtain or collect identity documents ahead of the elections.

Among those in the queue was Noluvo Silo from Silverton, who arrived before sunrise with her 18-year-old daughter, a first-time voter applying for an ID.

“We haven’t been able to come on any other day because of school. Even now she was supposed to be at school but I borrowed her so we could come here,” Silo said.

“She’s making the ID so she can vote, but it doesn’t look like we will be helped today because the queue is so long and it’s moving at a snail’s pace.”

The pair spent R64 on transport to and from the home affairs office.

“We’ve been hearing the system is down. An official a while ago said there’s too many of us. The queue has been this long since 8am,” she said.

For many young people, obtaining an ID is not only about voting but also accessing other opportunities.

Grade 11 pupil Asemahle Mlonyeni, 18, said she hoped to finally apply for her ID after a previous unsuccessful attempt.

“I cannot vote without an ID. I came once before in February, but the machines were not working,” she said.

“I would be voting for the first time and I look forward to it.”

Another pupil, Liyasakha Njobe from Cezu village, said repeated attempts to apply for an ID had ended in frustration.

“I have been trying to make an ID but it’s always full and they would close while I’m still in the queue,” he said.

“I arrived around 5am and they take five or 15 people at a time.

“I tried making an appointment but there was something wrong with the system. I need the ID because I will be writing my final exams soon and I also want to vote.”

The long queues come as Home Affairs extends operating hours across the country in support of voter registration weekend.

In a statement on Friday, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber encouraged citizens to use the opportunity to apply for smart ID cards or collect documents that are ready for collection.

All home affairs offices are open nationwide on Saturday and Sunday.

“This weekend presents an important opportunity for South Africans to ensure that they are ready to exercise one of their most fundamental democratic rights,” Schreiber said.

“By extending operating hours nationwide during voter registration weekend, Home Affairs is making it easier for citizens to obtain the smart ID cards they need to register and participate in our democracy.”

He urged South Africans who still need smart ID cards, or who have been notified that their cards are ready for collection, to visit their nearest home affairs office.

“An ID is not only essential for participating in our democracy, but also serves as a gateway to opportunities, services and economic participation,” Schreiber said.

The voter registration weekend forms part of preparations for the local government elections scheduled for November, with Home Affairs and the Electoral Commission hoping to increase participation among young and first-time voters.

Daily Dispatch