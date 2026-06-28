uMkhonto weSizwe combatants, liberation veterans honoured in Eastern Cape

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Family of the late former uMkhonto weSizwe commander Zukile Matakane, together with members of the MK Liberation War Veterans, during an event honouring fallen MK heroes in Dikeni on Saturday.

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Several former combatants of the ANC’s armed wing uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), alive or dead, were remembered when the MK Liberation War Veterans in the Eastern Cape honoured its “unsung” liberation veterans during a gathering in Dikeni on Saturday.

The event, at the Ntselamanzi location community hall, honoured fallen MK soldiers and operatives, together with some late liberation veterans who had been incarcerated at the notorious Robben Island prison during the apartheid era.

A memorial lecture for one of the Eastern Cape’s MK commanders, Zukile Matakane, known as Zakes Khulu in the underground movement structures, who died in 1986, was also held.

Family members representing the liberation struggle veterans that were honoured and remembered by the province's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Liberation War Veterans in Dikeni on Saturday. (SUPPLIED)

Matakane was a prominent political writer and MK member best recognised for his profound ideological and historical essays published in the defunct Dawn, the official MK journal.

The intimate gathering was attended by a number of liberation struggle veterans from across the province, and families of martyrs and fallen soldiers, with wreaths also laid at Matakane’s grave in Dikeni.

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) combatants and now MK Liberation War Veterans members honouring some of their fallen comrades at a function held at Dikeni's Ntselamanzi location on Saturday. (SUPPLIED )

Among those honoured were Archie ZZ Sibeko, Zakithi Mthimkhulu, Vuyani Goniwe, Xola Mali, Mxolisi Mali, Thabo Ntshona, Wandile Hlobo, Lizo Ngqungwana, Mgcini Mali, Ntuthuzelo Currie, Thando Hela, Luvuyo Lerumo, Sibusiso Mali, Lungile Mhinana Manezi Dingaan, Andile Gwintsa, Bonakele Mangesana, Thamsanqa Dick and Fanele Mbali.

Cradock-born Makhaya Ngalo, a former teacher in Mdantsane and an underground MK activist who, together with three of his comrades, died in a hail of bullets when a vehicle they were travelling in was ambushed by apartheid agents near Fort Jackson in July 1986, was also among those honoured on Saturday.

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