Ex-ANC regional secretary Antonio Carels joins Eastern Cape legislature

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Former ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary Antonio Carels was sworn in as an Eastern Cape MPL on Tuesday, ending months of speculation that he would be deployed to the provincial legislature after the ANC’s regional conference in December.

Carels fills the vacancy left by former ANC MPL Anele Lizo, who resigned from the legislature to take up his full-time duties as ANC regional secretary in the Dr WB Rubusana region after succeeding Carels in the position.

Carels’ appointment had long been the subject of corridor talk within ANC circles after he withdrew his candidacy for the regional secretary position at the conference, paving the way for Lizo’s election.

At the time, Carels said he had chosen to place party unity ahead of factional contestation as the ANC prepared for next year’s local government elections.

Speaking to the Dispatch before taking the oath of office at the City Hall in Gompo City, Carels said he was excited but understood the responsibility that came with becoming a legislator.

“I know that this excitement should just last for 24 hours, and after that one must get into gear,” Carels said.

“This will be a journey that will require me to work for the people of the Eastern Cape.”

Carels was sworn in by Eastern Cape legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August in the presence of his family, Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku, outgoing MPL Lizo and Buffalo City Metro councillors.

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