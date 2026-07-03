Herman Mashaba pledges to donate R200K to support ‘Shakes’ Mashaba’s health battle

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ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has pledged to donate R200,000 to former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba to support his recovery as he battles severe health challenges, including prostate cancer and tuberculosis.

This comes after Mashaba’s daughter, Nonhlanhla Mashaba, recently made a public appeal for assistance with her father’s rapidly accumulating medical bills. In her plea, she opened up about the heavy financial strain the family is under.

She revealed they have had to rely on public healthcare after the football legend’s medical aid was cancelled because he could no longer afford it. In addition to financial aid, she requested in-kind donations, including medical supplies, groceries, hygiene products, a walker and home-care assistance.

On learning about the football icon’s condition, Mashaba said he felt “touched” to visit the family and offer his support. Accompanied by an ActionSA delegation, he visited the Mashaba home on Thursday.

Mashaba said the visit gave him a clear picture of the true extent of the coach’s illness. To help ease the family’s financial burden, he committed to donating R200,000 directly to the Shakes Mashaba Foundation.

“I felt it was necessary that we help the little we can,” Mashaba said. “I’ve told the family this afternoon I will deposit R200,000 into the account to ensure we see a full recovery for Shakes Mashaba and help take the financial strain off them.”

He urged all South Africans to follow suit and donate whatever amount they can manage. “Now more than ever, coach Mashaba deserves our care, support and appreciation during this difficult period of his life,” he said.

Mashaba praised the coach as a true patriot who has contributed significantly to South Africa’s globally recognised sporting heritage. “He is an inspiration to millions across our communities due to his commitment and outstanding service to the development of the nation’s robust soccer culture.”

Government officials have also shown their support. Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture, and recreation Lebogang Maile also visited the legendary coach at his home to extend his well wishes.

“We felt we should visit coach Mashaba after learning he was unwell,” Maile said at the time. “Coach Mashaba is in high spirits, very positive and looking forward to fully recovering.”

Maile echoed the call for solidarity, urging the public to rally behind the football icon during this challenging time.

TimesLIVE