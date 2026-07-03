Politics

KSD set to elect new mayor after Nelani quits

King Sabata Dalindyebo council meeting set to elect a new mayor after Nyaniso Nelani stepped down. (Lulamile Feni)

The race to become the next mayor of the troubled King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality is now between local economic development portfolio head Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo and ward 8 councillor Makhosandile Majeke.

The two names were put forward during a council meeting under way at the Enkululekweni Council Chambers in Mthatha.

Majeke is the chair of the MPAC while Dudumayo is a Contralesa provincial secretary and KSD mayoral committee member.

The UDM has nominated one of its longest -serving councillors, Bongani Ndlobongela, but he has turned down the nomination, to much laughter from other council members.

This follows an announcement of the sudden resignation of previous incumbent Nyaniso Nelani by council speaker Nomamfengu Siyo-Sokutu earlier.

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