Politics

Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo elected new KSD mayor

Sikho Ntshobane

Sikho Ntshobane

Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo is the new mayor of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality (Lulamile Feni)

Local economic development portfolio head and mayoral committee member Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo has been elected as the new mayor of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality.

Dudumayo, also Contralesa’s provincial secretary, received a total of 30 votes ,pipping Ward 8 councillor and MPAC chair Makhosandile Majeke by three votes after the latter garnered 27 votes.

The voting was done by a show of hands.

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