DA calls for lifestyle audit on social development minister Dina Pule

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DA spokesperson on social development Nazley Sharif called Pule “utterly unfit to be a minister in the cabinet”. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The DA is hot on the heels of newly appointed social development minister Dina Pule, leading the charge for a lifestyle audit to be conducted on her.

The party has written to the director-general in the Presidency as well as the secretary to the cabinet urging that an audit be performed.

This follows the DA’s earlier step against her, where the party rejected her appointment and called for her removal after her previous scandal-tainted stint in the cabinet as communications minister several years ago.

DA spokesperson on social development Nazley Sharif called Pule “utterly unfit to be a minister in the cabinet”.

“The DA demands that upon her coming into office, a lifestyle audit must immediately be conducted. This will provide a baseline upon which her ministerial tenure may be measured.”

The DA MP, who serves on the social development committee, said this audit will reveal Pule’s current lifestyle, assets and finances as a baseline.

TimesLIVE