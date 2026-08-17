ANC takes PTT battle to Supreme Court of Appeal

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The ANC on Monday filed an application with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) as it seeks to overturn a ruling by Makhanda high court judge Vuyokazi Noncembu declaring the establishment of the party’s provincial task team (PTT) unlawful and invalid.Noncembu handed down the ruling on June 18 after ANC members Lwazi Rotya, Sinethemba Mpande and Nompumelelo Mzothwa challenged the establishment of the PTT.The task team was announced after the term of office of the ANC’s provincial executive committee expired.The trio had previously secured an interdict in March preventing the party from holding its planned Eastern Cape elective conference after raising concerns about alleged irregularities in branch general meetings.The ANC, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the disbanded PTT subsequently sought leave to appeal against Noncembu’s ruling but were unsuccessful.On Monday, the ANC and Mbalula filed an application with the SCA in Bloemfontein seeking leave to appeal.In papers seen by the Dispatch, in which Rotya, Mpande and Mzothwa are listed as respondents, the applicants state:“Take notice that the first [ANC] and second applicants [Mbalula] hereby apply to this honourable court for an order in the following terms:“1. Leave to appeal is granted against the judgment and order of Noncembu J handed down on June 18, 2026 ... to the Supreme Court of Appeal, alternatively to the full bench of the Eastern Cape division.“2. The judgment and order handed down by Noncembu J on August 6, 2026 is set aside.”