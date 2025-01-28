As has been the case over the past few years, Egypt are going to rely on world-class star player Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, arguably one of the best goal scorers in the world today, which says something given he mostly plays on the wing. Other key performers include legendary goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, centreback Mohamed Rabia, forward Mahmoud Trezeguet, wing Mostafa Fathi and striker Omar Marmoush.
This will mark Egypt’s 27th appearance at the finals and it is worth noting coach Hossam Hassan has been involved in three of their titles.
Angola
The country also had an impressive qualification programme by winning four matches and drawing two to finish top of a group F, including unpredictable Sudan, Niger and powerhouse Ghana, who failed to qualify.
Though Mabululu, the dreadlocked striker who turns out for Al-Ahli Tripoli in Libya, has been their star man providing crucial goals upfront, Palancas Negras have largely performed well as a team with Gilberto, Milson, Zini and Domingos Andrade contributing strongly.
What Bafana are up against at Afcon: Egypt, Angola and Zim broken down
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana on Monday night were drawn in a relatively negotiable group with powerhouses Egypt and regional rivals Angola and Zimbabwe for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later in the year.
On paper at least, record seven-times champions Egypt will probably be the favourites of many supporters and pundits to top group B, but Bafana, the Palancas Negras of Angola and the Warriors of Zimbabwe will have a lot to say about that.
We look at what lies ahead for South Africa at the tournament, which kicks off in December.
Egypt
The Pharaohs went through the qualification programme unbeaten (four wins and two draws) to top a group C that included less fancied Botswana, Mauritania and Cape Verde with 14 points.
As has been the case over the past few years, Egypt are going to rely on world-class star player Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, arguably one of the best goal scorers in the world today, which says something given he mostly plays on the wing. Other key performers include legendary goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, centreback Mohamed Rabia, forward Mahmoud Trezeguet, wing Mostafa Fathi and striker Omar Marmoush.
This will mark Egypt’s 27th appearance at the finals and it is worth noting coach Hossam Hassan has been involved in three of their titles.
Angola
The country also had an impressive qualification programme by winning four matches and drawing two to finish top of a group F, including unpredictable Sudan, Niger and powerhouse Ghana, who failed to qualify.
Though Mabululu, the dreadlocked striker who turns out for Al-Ahli Tripoli in Libya, has been their star man providing crucial goals upfront, Palancas Negras have largely performed well as a team with Gilberto, Milson, Zini and Domingos Andrade contributing strongly.
One of the impressive aspects about them is they scored seven goals in the qualification programme and conceded only twice, and that is going to be a factor at Afcon.
Zimbabwe
The Warriors of Zimbabwe finished second behind group J winners Cameroon in the qualifiers, where they won two and drew three matches and lost only once to finish ahead of Kenya and Namibia.
Zimbabwe will not be a closed book for South Africa as they have players such as Washington Arubi, Teenage Hadebe, Marshall Munetsi, Walter Musona, Khama Billiat, Divine Lunga and Terrence Dzvukamanja who have played in the Premier Soccer League.
They also have key players such as Marvelous Nakamba, Munashe Garananga and Gerald Takwara who were instrumental for them in the qualifiers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos