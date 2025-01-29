Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League team Mighty Eagles' dream of having a run in the Nedbank Cup was erased as they went down 5-1 in the round of 32 to AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday night.
Three of the home side goals came through defender Sandile Mthethwa.
Usuthu who were smarting from a 5-0 defeat to Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership proved superior to the team playing two divisions below from the get-go.
Eagles, who were last in action in November, were at sixes and seven in the early stages.
AmaZulu camped inside the Eagles half for the first 10 minutes and eventually broke the deadlock through a header from defender Mthethwa.
Another 10 minutes later, midfielder Mlondi Mbanjwa netted the second goal for the KZN team.
Usuthu continued to apply pressure as the Eagles found it hard to gain territorial advantage and ball possession.
This resulted in the home side’s third goal through striker Etiosa Ighodaro at the half-hour mark.
Eagles weathered a further flurry of attacks in the latter stages of the first half and went into the break trailing 3-0.
They returned from the dressing room with a better shape in their attack and at the back.
The resilience offensively and defensively led to what was probably Awonke Mahlabela's best moment of his career.
The Eagles front line player forced an error from Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori who failed to clear the ball and hit it against Mahlabela who scored the consolation goal.
In the last 10 minutes, Mthethwa scored two more goals to complete his hat-trick and end the Eastern Cape side's campaign.
The Eagles' next game is scheduled against Bush Bucks at Mthatha Stadium for Saturday.
Daily Dispatch
Usuthu prove too strong for Eagles in Nedbank Cup
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
