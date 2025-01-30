“I have started running on the field and hopefully I will be back in action soon to help the team.”
Mvala said he is happy to see Orlando Pirates joining perennial knockout stage entrants Sundowns in being competitive on the continent. The Buccaneers have also reached the Champions League quarters, going unbeaten in the group stage.
Stellenbosch FC made it three South African teams in continental quarters in 2024-25, reaching that stage in the Confederation Cup.
“Pirates are doing well in the Champions League, which is good for the national team. They will push us to the next level but at Sundowns we are used to pressure.
“Every player must do their best whenever they get their chance.”
Downs meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).
Mothobi Mvala pleads with Sundowns fans to be patient with coach Cardoso
‘He’s got a lot of energy, which rubs off on the players. You can see by the way we play — we fight until the end of the match’
Sports reporter
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Even though he has won seven out of his nine matches in all competitions as Mamelodi Sundowns coach, there is a feeling of discontentment about coach Miguel Cardoso from some of the club’s supporters.
Since he took over, Cardoso has overseen four successive wins in the Betway Premiership to stay at the top of the log, qualified for the group stages of the Champions League and last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
Some Sundowns supporters have not been entirely impressed with the style of play under the 52-year-old Portuguese since he replaced dismissed Manqoba Mngqithi on December 10, but Bafana Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala said the team is shaping up nicely and there is a lot to come.
“It is obvious there is difference to other coaches, but not that much,” he said when asked about Cardoso at the Nedbank last-16 draw in Randburg on Wednesday night, where Downs were pitted against lower division Limpopo side Mpheni Home Defenders.
“He likes to play football, wants goals, he is a winner and he’s got a lot of energy, which rubs off on the players. You can see by the way we play — we fight until the end of the match.
“The team has improved a lot when it comes to set pieces, attacking and defending. I will say to the supporters be more patient with the coach. We have quality players and the guys understand his philosophy.
“He is working hard at training to improve the players and there are a lot of good things that are coming.”
Mvala missed the start of the season with injury but has started training.
“I have been working hard in the gym to strengthen the knee, but everything has gone well,” he said.
Sundowns, Pirates, Chiefs avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last-16 draw
“I have started running on the field and hopefully I will be back in action soon to help the team.”
Mvala said he is happy to see Orlando Pirates joining perennial knockout stage entrants Sundowns in being competitive on the continent. The Buccaneers have also reached the Champions League quarters, going unbeaten in the group stage.
Stellenbosch FC made it three South African teams in continental quarters in 2024-25, reaching that stage in the Confederation Cup.
“Pirates are doing well in the Champions League, which is good for the national team. They will push us to the next level but at Sundowns we are used to pressure.
“Every player must do their best whenever they get their chance.”
Downs meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (5.45pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos