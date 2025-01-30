Fabulous Faf gives Super Kings life in triumph over Root-less Royals

So this is what life without Joe Root looks like for the Paarl Royals. It isn’t pretty.

The Betway SA20’s table toppers lost just their second match in this year’s tournament, after failing to recover from a horrendous start with the bat, in which Root’s absence was keenly felt.

They were able to scrape together 150 runs, but it proved insufficient as a fired up Faf du Plessis guided his Joburg Super Kings to a seven-wicket victory, with 13 balls to spare.

Du Plessis played the kind of innings that has made Root such a valued part of the Royals campaign, controlling what could have been a tricky run chase. Along with the way the 40 year old also engaged in some animated exchanges with Kwena Maphaka, in what was the most enthralling mini-battle of the competition.