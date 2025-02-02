Sport

Sporting community mourns multitalented Buster Farrer’s death

All-rounder excelled at cricket, representing Border and SA, played international tennis at Wimbledon as well as hockey internationals

By PETER MARTIN - 02 February 2025

One of SA’s most talented all-round sportsmen, William Stephen “Buster” Farrer, died at the Lotus Live-in Care Centre in Beacon Bay, East London, on Friday, aged 88...

