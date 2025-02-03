Border Cricket under pressure to fill two crucial positions

Reports from various national publications in 2024 suggested Ndzundzu was among the front runners for the Cricket SA presidency in 2024.
MATTER OF FACT
This online story has been updated and corrected following errors in the original story.
In the original story published on January 27, 2025 edition, it was reported that Border Cricket CEO Omphile Ramela had been in and out of court defending his dismissal from the association. This is not the case. He has not yet pursued any legal action challenging his purported removal. The story was corrected to reflect this fact.
Ramela successfully took both Border Cricket and its then-president Simphiwe Ndzundzu to court last year and in October 2024, obtained a declaratory order that Ndzundzu’s occupation of that office was unlawful. It was as a result of this court order that Ndzundzu left office. He did not resign as stated in the original report. This was corrected to reflect this.
The original report also said that one of the charges Ramela had faced had to do with a catering contract awarded to a friend of his wife. This was not the case. One of the charges that led to his dismissal was that of nepotism related to allegations that he appointed his sister-in-law as his executive secretary. However, Ramela says he had disclosed his familial relationship with his sister-in-law to the Border Cricket Board through the HR Committee Chair before the appointment. He has shown the Daily Dispatch a memorandum to this effect. The updated story reflects his comment in this regard.
The article erroneously said the appointment of the new CEO would be made at the AGM. In fact, the Border Cricket Board will appoint the new CEO. This has also been corrected in the updated story.
We regret the errors and apologise for any reputational harm caused.
Border Cricket finds itself in the unfamiliar and unenviable position of having to fill two positions in the coming months — that of new president and CEO.
Wezile Mgculo will act as president while Sean Beyer will fulfil the CEO role on an interim basis.
The set of circumstances was partly brought about after former Border CEO Omphile Ramela successfully took both Border Cricket and its then-president Simphiwe Ndzundzu to court last year and in October 2024, obtained a declaratory order that Ndzundzu’s occupation of that office was unlawful.
It was as a result of this court order that Ndzundzu left office.
Ndzundzu had been re-elected as Border’s head in 2022.
Beyer confirmed that Ndzundzu was no longer president as a result of the court order.
“It is not a big thing because the next AGM is in six months. The vice president is now the acting president,” he said.
Reports from various national publications in 2024 suggested Ndzundzu was among the front runners for the Cricket SA presidency in 2024.
But Ramela's court action resulted in Ndzundzu withdrawing from the presidential race.
Ramela was suspended in mid-2024 on “serious allegations” as per a statement that was issued by Border at that time. He was sacked months later.
One of the charges that led to his dismissal was that of nepotism related to allegations that he appointed his sister-in-law as his executive secretary.
But, Ramela says he had disclosed his familial relationship with his sister-in-law to Border Cricket Board through the HR Committee Chair before the appointment.
He has shown the Daily Dispatch a memorandum to this effect.
Ramela confirmed he has not yet pursued any legal action challenging his purported removal.
Meanwhile, Beyer said they would look for potential candidates for both vacancies.
The appointment of the new chief executive officer is made by the board after advertising and conducting interviews.
The appointment of the resident is done by a vote of the members' council, usually at the AGM, but it could be before, should they deem it necessary.
The boardroom complexities at Border come at a time when the men’s team, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi, are under the pump having won only two games this season.
Beyer acknowledged that the results were sub-par but said they had not yet pushed the panic button, as the team was still involved in the CSA four-day tournament and would be contesting the CSA One-Day competition in the later stages of the 2024/2025 season.
