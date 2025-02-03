“We cannot sustain players not in an environment where they can feel they can perform. Sometimes, it's important to give them air. They need to breathe so that they can express themselves and also get the game time that they need.
WATCH | Lorch was unhappy at Downs – Cardoso after star signed six-month loan deal with Wydad
Sports Journalist
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed that Thembinkosi Lorch was no longer happy at the club after signing a six-month loan deal with Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.
Lorch was unveiled by Wydad on Sunday where he has reunited with coach Rulani Mokwena as he looks to revive his career a year after joining Masandawana from Orlando Pirates.
The attacking midfielder made one appearance under Cardoso as a substitute during their defeat to Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League group match as he struggled for game time.
“Regarding Lorch, as you might imagine, he was not happy here and it's important that the players can be happy,” Cardoso told the media after his side beat Golden Arrows 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday to move six points clear ahead of second place Pirates.
“We cannot sustain players not in an environment where they can feel they can perform. Sometimes, it's important to give them air. They need to breathe so that they can express themselves and also get the game time that they need.
“Lorch is not a young player. In the last year he has not played that much, so it was important to let him go. I called him and every player after every decision was analysed. I called Lesiba [Nku], it is important that everyone is happy because we work with men who are not only football players.
“They have families, children. For example, with Lesiba, I said it's time for you to go because you cannot arrive home and are unhappy.
“People need to have lives and have things work out in the right way so that they follow their path.”
With game time not guaranteed in the star-studded Sundowns team, Cardoso also revealed that Rushine De Reuck and Lebogang Maboe asked for loans to go elsewhere and get game time as they both struggled.
Maboe has joined SuperSport United, while De Recuk has joined Maccabi Petah Tikva in Israel.
“Rushine asked 'Let me go play. I need to play' and that's why we made a move on him. I can also speak about Lebo, who is a wonderful person and an important one,” he said.
“He also asked 'Coach I want to go play so that I can perform for you to see me', so we gave him this opportunity.”
