Super Kings and Sunrisers with plenty to ponder before ‘Eliminator’

Their final positions on the competition’s points table tell of the Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s struggles to find consistency in this year’s Betway SA20.

It has left both captain’s unsure about what to expect in Centurion on Wednesday when they clash in the winner-takes-all ‘eliminator.’

“We understand that we’ve done okay so far, we ‘ve not been amazing in the tournament,” said Du Plessis of the Super Kings.

“We’ve either played some really good cricket or it’s been far from satisfying and hopefully we can bridge that gap and put together a good game,” Markram offered about the two time defending champions.

The Sunrisers finished with five wins from 10 matches, four of those victories coming in front of their rowdy home crowd at St George’s Park. There will be a bad version of the band in Centurion, so as much as he’d like, Markram knows, it’s his players who will have to find the best version of themselves.