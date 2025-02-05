Walter also called up Meeka-eel Prince of the North West Dragons, who has had a few impressive seasons in Potchefstroom, along with Western Province all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, who has been part of Proteas squads before but is yet to start a match.
Coetzee back for Proteas in provisional squad for tri-series ODI against NZ
Gerald Coetzee’s recovery from a hamstring strain will come as a fillip for the Proteas ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan later this month.
The 23-year-old was included in a provisional 12-man squad for the opening match of an ODI tri-series warm up competition against New Zealand in Lahore next week.
Coetzee has battled with groin and hamstring injuries this season that curtailed his participation for the Proteas in their Tests series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while a left hamstring strain put paid to his participation for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 after only one match.
Coetzee had been slated as a replacement for Anrich Nortjé, who was ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a back injury.
Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter named a 12-man provisional squad that will be led by Temba Bavuma for SA’s first match in the tri-series against the Black Caps next Monday. The squad comprises players who were part of the Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals, who were eliminated from the SA20 after the round robin phase.
Walter also called up Meeka-eel Prince of the North West Dragons, who has had a few impressive seasons in Potchefstroom, along with Western Province all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, who has been part of Proteas squads before but is yet to start a match.
Other first-time call ups for the ODI squad include Matthew Breetzke, who has played one Test and 10 T20 Internationals, Senuran Muthusamy, who has played four Tests, Eathan Bosch and Gideon Peters, who made an impression with his high pace after getting two starts for the Capitals late in the SA20.
More players will be added to the squad after Wednesday’s match between the Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will miss the first match as they travel to Karachi on Sunday, ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan on February 12 at the National Stadium.
The squad for the remainder of the tri-nation series will be announced after the Betway SA20 final on Sunday.
The squad will travel to Lahore on Wednesday night.
Proteas squad tri-nation series — ODI against New Zealand:
Temba Bavuma (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke*, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana*, Senuran Muthusamy*, Gideon Peters*, Meeka-eel Prince*, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.
* Uncapped
