Pirates earn fighting three points in Polokwane to stay in title race
At the compact ground, against tough, fourth-placed Sekhukhune, Bucs would always have to fight for a result
Orlando Pirates fought and ground out a crucial 2-1 Betway Premiership victory in Polokwane on Wednesday night, but not before Sekhukhune United displayed the reason for their high log placing making the Buccaneers sweat for the three points.
Deon Hotto’s form and experience as Bucs’ lone previous championship winner, with Bidvest Wits in 2016-17, have been a huge source of their play in their league title chase.
Playing on the wrong side of the field at right-back on Wednesday night, the Namibian scored the fifth-minute opener from a free-kick and provided the cross for the second by another veteran whose late-blooming form has been crucial for Bucs, midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula in the 47th.
In the confined spaces and on the challenging surface of the compact Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, against the league’s tough, fourth-placed outfit, Pirates would always have to fight for a result that might prove one of their most crucial in the Premiership race.
With leaders Mamelodi Sundowns sweeping SuperSport United aside 3-0 in Wednesday night’s arguably easier – an unusual word to use for a Matsatsantsa coached by Gavin Hunt, but they are battling in 12th place – matchup, Pirates knew they needed three points in Polokwane.
The result preserved the six-point gap – Pirates have 33 from 13 games and Sundowns 39 from 14.
Had Downs pulled away to nine points clear, with an opportunity to make it 12 when they host Bucs at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3.30pm), the scoreboard pressure on Pirates and motivation for the Brazilians would have been immense at the weekend.
Pirates took the lead soon after referee Abongile Tom’s whistle for kickoff through a free-kick that was poorly defended by Sekhukhune, after Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled on the right of the box. Despite the narrow angle, Hotto’s cheeky, low strike crept under the two-man wall and embarrassingly through the legs of goalkeeper Badra Sangare.
Former Orlando Pirates man Linda Mntambo pulls one back for Sekhukhune! 😳🔥— Cheez Sports Tv (@cheezsportstv) February 5, 2025
You just KNEW he’d have something to say in this game! 😤🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/ZgsK074h0F
Bucs dominated the opening exchanges, with chances coming from Nkosinathi Sibisi from a corner, Relebohile Mofokeng forcing a save from Sangare, Maswanganyi striking wide and Sibisi heading across the face.
Sekhukhune did not overly trouble Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine in the opening half, though Keletso Makgalwa threatened for the home team with some half-chances before the break.
If Pirates got on the scoresheet quickly in the first half, they did so even faster in the second.
Moments back from the restart Hotto turned provider, his cross with taking the ball onto his favoured left foot from the right side expertly finding Makhaula to get up above his marker and nod past Sangare.
Sekhukhune had one of their best chances to pull a goal back when, from a free-kick in the 59th, Pogiso Mahlangu got in ahead of Chaine with a touch and hit across an exposed goal-line from a tight angle.
The home side piled on the pressure late, earned a goal for their efforts and might have had more.
Substitute Linda Mntambo’s drive was spectacularly stopped by Chaine, the rebound falling to Vuyo Letlapa on the right to strike onto the underside of the bar from an impossible angle. Mntambo got in with the outstretched leg to finish.
Chaine had to make a reflex stop to deny the volley of substitute Chibuke Ohizu, one of a few instances where Bucs had to scramble clear as the clock wound down.
At the other end Sangare stopped at the feet of Maswanganyi.