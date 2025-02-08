“To build takes time, it won’t be an overnight success and the league is not over yet,' said a visibly excited Motaung during a post-match interview on SuperSport.
“It's a long journey ahead, but it is for these people [supporters]. They must enjoy because they travelled long distances from Johannesburg, Mpumalanga and Durban. They are here for fun and they must enjoy it.”
Motaung said supporters must be patient as coach Nasreddine Nabi tries to revive the sleeping giant.
“We are not there yet, but we are cooking. We trust the process and need patience sometimes.” Amakhosi signed players like Lilepo, who has showed some good glimpses, Thabo Cele and Tashreeq Morris and Motaung asked for patience.
“Let’s see how they go, it’s still early days but there is a reason he signed them. Quality is what we wanted and you know this jersey is heavy.”
Bobby Motaung says they are 'cooking' after Chiefs' win over Stellenbosch
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
In a statement that is going to receive mixed reactions, Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has said they are 'cooking' at Naturena and the Betway Premiership race is not over.
Motaung, who did not clarify if Amakhosi are still in the race for the championship, said this after Amakhosi were made to work hard for their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch on Friday in Cape Town which moved them to fourth place on the standings.
The important win was secured through Glody Lilepo’s early goal and it helped them to overtake Sekhukhune United on the standings with 25 points from their 17 matches.
Chiefs are 14 points away from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played three matches fewer.
Sundowns may increase their lead if they get something positive from their hugely anticipated clash with Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Saturday.
