Breetzke’s historic 150 beats Desmond Haynes’ 1978 record, NZ still beat Proteas

Proteas opening batter Matthew Breetzke rattled up a record century before Kane Williamson and Devon Conway counterpunched with a remarkable partnership to lead New Zealand to an impressive six-wicket victory in a Tri-Nations fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.
Former Grey High schoolboy star Breetzke broke a 47-year-old international record when he made the highest score on a one-day international debut with 150.
Breetzke, 26, struck 11 fours and five sixes in his 148-ball innings as South Africa, batting first, amassed 304 for six in their 50 overs.
But his heroics were not enough as Williamson and Conway, who were both in action in the recently completed SA20, combined for a stunning second-wicket partnership of 187 off 155 balls to help the Black Caps reach their target of 305 with eight balls to spare.
Their stand was a New Zealand record against South Africa.
Breetzke’s score beat the previous best mark of West Indian Desmond Haynes who made 148 on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978.
The South African record had been 124 by Colin Ingram, another player with Eastern Cape roots, against Zimbabwe in 2010.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m a bit tired,” Breetzke said. “The pitch was tacky and [New Zealand seamer Will] O’Rourke was really tough to face.
“My mindset was to bat as long as possible and give myself a chance at the end.”
Breetzke, who is not part of South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad, batted until the 46th over.
He has played 10 Twenty20 internationals and a single Test, making his ODI debut in an inexperienced line-up missing several leading batters who are not available for the series.
In the Kiwis’ chase, Williamson reached three figures first and eventually finished with 133 not out in 113 balls with 13 fours and two sixes. It was a masterful innings from the former NZ captain and one that will stand him in good stead for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Conway was unlucky to fall just short of a hundred, making 99 off 107 balls with nine fours and a six.
Spinner Senuran Muthusamy was the most successful of the South Africa bowlers picking up two for 50 in 8.4 overs.
The Proteas were asked to bat first and got off to a decent enough start, with Temba Bavuma (20) the first to depart with the total on 37 in the eighth over.
Breetzke then combined with Jason Smith to post 93 for the second wicket before Smith was run out for 41 off the last ball of the 25th over.
Kyle Verreynne could only manage a single and Wiaan Mulder joined Breetze, with the pair making the other significant stand of the innings, 131 off 114 deliveries.
Mulder’s effort of 64 in 60 ensured South Africa moved past the 300 mark.
Seamers Matt Henry and O’Rourke took two wickets each for NZ.
Additional reporting by Reuters
