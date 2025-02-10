Sport

Business as usual as East London Police beat Komga

Super 14 return sees Swallows fall victim to Young Leopards in Mdantsane

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 10 February 2025

After months of uncertainty regarding the nonpayment of last season’s prize money, the Eastern Cape Super 14 returned in full flow at the weekend and it was business as usual for the champions of the past two seasons, Police, as they opened their new campaign with a win...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Why Did Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran's Street Performance?
Congo hospital bears the scars of clashes between rebels, army | REUTERS