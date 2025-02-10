The SA indoor hockey men secured their first medal in history when they defeated Belgium 6-5 in the bronze playoff of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia, on Sunday.
Belgium opened the scoring early via Phillipe Simar as, despite a few half chances, the South Africans were unable to find a goal in the opening quarter. Early in the second quarter Belgium were awarded a penalty corner and Simar doubled the lead.
SA were awarded a route back into the game with a penalty corner and Mustapha Cassiem fired it low past the foot of Romain Henet to halve the deficit to 2-1. The Proteas found an equaliser when Mustapha Cassiem found the ball in the circle and turned to fire low and restore parity.
Dayaan Cassiem gave SA the halftime lead by firing into the roof from a tight angle on the reverse stick.
Historic first medal for Proteas at Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia
Image: World Sport Pics for FIH
The SA indoor hockey men secured their first medal in history when they defeated Belgium 6-5 in the bronze playoff of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Poreč, Croatia, on Sunday.
Belgium opened the scoring early via Phillipe Simar as, despite a few half chances, the South Africans were unable to find a goal in the opening quarter. Early in the second quarter Belgium were awarded a penalty corner and Simar doubled the lead.
SA were awarded a route back into the game with a penalty corner and Mustapha Cassiem fired it low past the foot of Romain Henet to halve the deficit to 2-1. The Proteas found an equaliser when Mustapha Cassiem found the ball in the circle and turned to fire low and restore parity.
Dayaan Cassiem gave SA the halftime lead by firing into the roof from a tight angle on the reverse stick.
Sihle Ntuli named coach of SA men’s hockey team
SA won a penalty corner in the second half that saw Mustapha Cassiem’s shot strike a defender on the line for a penalty stroke, with Hans Neethling on hand to fire home and double the lead to 4-2.
Belgium pulled one back through Max Langer from a penalty corner with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Mustapha Cassiem completed his hat-trick with a brilliant drag from the right in the opening minute of the final quarter when given space to make it 5-3, then Dayaan Cassiem fired low past Henet to stretch the lead.
Belgium's Gaethon Dykmans pulled one back from a penalty corner to make it 6-4 with three-and-a-half minutes remaining, then Max Langer scored a sensational goal to halve the deficit, but SA hung on for the medal.
Hockey SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos