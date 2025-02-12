Ngidi and Shamsi’s form concerning as Proteas slip to another defeat

There may be more than a week to go before the Proteas’ first match in the Champions Trophy but based on their performances this week, it’s very hard to see how either of Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi will feature in that fixture against Afghanistan.

Wednesday’s six-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Karachi wasn’t solely the fault of that pair, but in terms of making a strong case for a starting spot next Friday, both failed.

When Temba Bavuma needed a wicket as Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha prospered, he didn’t turn to Ngidi, his most experienced seamer, instead looking to Corbin Bosch, playing in just his third international match.

Ngidi, who conceded 54 runs in seven overs against New Zealand on Monday, never looked threatening against Pakistan, could do with some confidence and needs some more miles in his legs.