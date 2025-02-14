Sport

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe leaves Chiefs for Libyan giants Al-Ittihad

14 February 2025
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has left Kaizer Chiefs for Libyan giants Al-Ittihad.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of Botswana international defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Libyan side Al-Ittihad. 

Ditlhokwe ,26, arrived at Naturena at the start of last season from SuperSport United and made 32 appearances across all competitions for Amakhosi where he played mostly as a left-sided centre-back. 

Coach Nasreddine Nabi used him as a left-back in his last match for Chiefs last Friday in their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch in Cape Town. He leaves for Tripoli at the weekend. 

“It was not an easy decision for us when Al-Ittihad approached us regarding TT,” said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. 

“We engaged the player and during our discussions he expressed his desire to move to Libya for further experience and opportunities. As a club, we didn’t want to impede his progress and we appreciate his professionalism and discipline.

“Though we will miss him, we believe this is a fantastic opportunity for him and we would like to thank him for his dedicated service to Chiefs and wish him the best of luck in his new venture.” 

