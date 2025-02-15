On Sunday, Team C will play in the second semifinal against Team Shaq, which features the Lakers' LeBron James, the Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Suns' Kevin Durant.
Stephon Castle, Team C prevail in NBA Rising Stars event
Image: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle produced 12 points, three rebounds and two assists while leading Team C to a 25-14 win over Team G League in the NBA Rising Stars event championship game on Friday in San Francisco.
Team C, also featuring the Los Angeles Lakers' Dalton Knecht, the Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, the Utah Jazz's Keyonte George, the Phoenix Suns' Ryan Dunn and the Golden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis, earned a spot in the All-Star Game tournament Sunday night.
Castle hit 5 of 8 shots from the floor in the decisive Friday contest. George hit a 3-pointer to give Team C the victory by reaching the target score.
Earlier in the evening, Team C beat Team T 40-34 in the semifinals behind 10 points from George plus seven points, four rebounds and four assists from Knecht. The Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick paced Team T with 12 points.
In the other semifinal, Team G League got past Team M 40-39 when Bryce McGowens sank a game-ending 3-pointer.
Leonard Miller, a Minnesota Timberwolves prospect representing the Iowa Wolves, scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. McGowens, who has played this season for the Portland Trail Blazers and their G League affiliate, Rip City Remix, put up 12 points.
On Sunday, Team C will play in the second semifinal against Team Shaq, which features the Lakers' LeBron James, the Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Suns' Kevin Durant.
In the first All-Star semifinal, Team Chuck, headed by the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous Alexander, will oppose Team Kenny, led by the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson.
Meanwhile, Actor Rome Flynn scored 22 points to earn MVP honours while leading Team Bonds to a 66-55 win over Team Rice on Friday in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland.
The victorious team was coached by San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds and rapper/actor 2 Chainz. The losing team was led by another Bay Area sports superstar, ex-San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, and social media sensation Khaby Lame.
Rickea Jackson of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks registered 16 points for Team Bonds. One of Rice's longtime 49ers teammates, Terrell Owens, logged 18 points for the losing side.
The game was played at the Golden State Warriors' former home, Oracle Arena. The last time NBA action was held at the venue was on June 13, 2019, when the Toronto Raptors defeated the Warriors 114-110 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to claim the championship.
The Warriors moved across the bay to the Chase Center in San Francisco for the start of the 2019-20 season. — Field Level Media
