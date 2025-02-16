Familiar faces, fresh format for All-Star Game in San Francisco

The fourth squad will be a group of first- and second-year NBA players who won the Rising Stars tournament on Friday. The victorious squad, led by San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, will be guided in the All-Star tournament by former WNBA star Candace Parker, who also works for TNT.
Lillard is a member of Team Shaq, which includes 21-time All-Star LeBron James, Curry and Kevin Durant. Anthony Davis (adductor) was replaced on the team by Kyrie Irving.
Team Chuck features three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, NBA scoring leader Shai Gilgeous Alexander and first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) was replaced by Trae Young.
Team Kenny includes elite gunners Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson as well as all-around force Jaren Jackson Junior
Team Chuck and Team Kenny will meet in the first semifinal, while Team Shaq will oppose Team Candace in the second semi.
One of the players happy to be playing in Sunday's game is 15-time All-Star Durant, who played with Curry on the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19. The Warriors won two NBA titles in his three seasons.
“I've been saying this since I left here, this is always going to be a part of my DNA, this is in my blood,” Durant said of the Bay Area. “Finally somebody's listening to me but it always felt like home. Since I left here it's always been that.”
Curry, an 11-time All-Star, also figures to enjoy the spotlight as he attempts to splash down some 3-pointers on the bay front.
“To be able to put the Bay Area on the stage is a big deal,” Curry said. “I've spent 16 years out there and the All-Star Weekend hasn't been out here since 2000.”
While James, Durant and Curry represent the old guard, one of the best bets to become an All-Star staple is the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
“I'm trying to be the best professional, not take shortcuts, not take the easy route just because it's easy,” the 21-year-old Wembanyama said.
“I expect myself to hold the standards, day to day, week to week.” — Field Level Media
Familiar faces, fresh format for All-Star Game in San Francisco
Image: Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Damian Lillard has had an extremely busy weekend on both sides of San Francisco Bay, on and off the court.
The Oakland native is making his ninth All-Star Game appearance on Sunday in San Francisco, and the meaning runs deep for the Milwaukee Bucks' veteran guard.
Lillard attempted to defend his 3-point shoot-out title Saturday while also spending time in his old stamping grounds, including Thursday's visit to Oakland High School, which he attended.
“They knew I was good at basketball but none of this was expected,” Lillard said at the school. “So, when I kind of think back on it, I always remind myself of how important the journey is. Everybody will look at where I am now but when I think about the moments in the journey, that's what gives me chills sometimes about how it all happened.
"... It's always a great experience when I get to come back home.”
Lillard, who earned his first seven All-Star selections with the Portland Trail Blazers, will be part of the festivities that feature a new game format.
Sunday will include a mini-tournament instead of one 48-minute game. There will be two semifinal contests to decide which two teams advance to the championship game. The winners then meet for the title.
The winner will be the first team to score 40 points in all three games.
Longtime Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said the new format is worth undertaking.
“It's OK to change and try new things, knowing the energy around the (All-Star) Game had kind of dwindled over the last couple of years,” Curry said.
As for the teams, the 24 All-Stars are split into three eight-player squads captained by former NBA players and current TNT studio hosts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.
The fourth squad will be a group of first- and second-year NBA players who won the Rising Stars tournament on Friday. The victorious squad, led by San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, will be guided in the All-Star tournament by former WNBA star Candace Parker, who also works for TNT.
Lillard is a member of Team Shaq, which includes 21-time All-Star LeBron James, Curry and Kevin Durant. Anthony Davis (adductor) was replaced on the team by Kyrie Irving.
Team Chuck features three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, NBA scoring leader Shai Gilgeous Alexander and first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) was replaced by Trae Young.
Team Kenny includes elite gunners Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson as well as all-around force Jaren Jackson Junior
Team Chuck and Team Kenny will meet in the first semifinal, while Team Shaq will oppose Team Candace in the second semi.
One of the players happy to be playing in Sunday's game is 15-time All-Star Durant, who played with Curry on the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19. The Warriors won two NBA titles in his three seasons.
“I've been saying this since I left here, this is always going to be a part of my DNA, this is in my blood,” Durant said of the Bay Area. “Finally somebody's listening to me but it always felt like home. Since I left here it's always been that.”
Curry, an 11-time All-Star, also figures to enjoy the spotlight as he attempts to splash down some 3-pointers on the bay front.
“To be able to put the Bay Area on the stage is a big deal,” Curry said. “I've spent 16 years out there and the All-Star Weekend hasn't been out here since 2000.”
While James, Durant and Curry represent the old guard, one of the best bets to become an All-Star staple is the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
“I'm trying to be the best professional, not take shortcuts, not take the easy route just because it's easy,” the 21-year-old Wembanyama said.
“I expect myself to hold the standards, day to day, week to week.” — Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos