How SA camp changed complexion of basketball in Africa
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
In 2003, the late Congolese NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo travelled to Johannesburg as part of the first-ever Basketball Without Borders Africa, which changed the landscape game of basketball in Africa.
He spearheaded the mission with fellow NBA compatriots and 22 years later the fruition of that camp and other basketball programmes have come to the fore across the continent and much can be attributed to Mutombo's work, according to Basketball Africa League president Amadou Gallo Fall, who was also there from the start.
Africa has since produced players such as Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and a few others who have gone on to create names for themselves in the NBA.
This was a direct result of the NBA's presence in Africa growing and Mutombo was there every step of the way ensuring that his vision to make the continent known on the global stage did not dissipate.
“There are a lot of the basketball milestones in Africa and Dikembe played a role in them,” Fall told the Daily Dispatch at the annual NBA Africa Luncheon, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco.
“I remember from that first camp. We could see the incredible potential that we have from the continent to not just continue to develop talent but to grow a business around basketball.
“This is why we opened the office in 2010 in Johannesburg. The number of players in the NBA from Africa has continued to grow because of programmes such as Basketball Without Borders we continue to organise and many other grassroots programmes.
“All the work over the years has led to the growth of the Basketball Africa League which will be in its fifth season,” he said.
SA will host the playoffs of BAL for the first time in Pretoria in June.
In honouring Mutombo’s legacy, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the creation of the NBA Africa Mutombo Humanitarian Award at the NBA Africa luncheon.
Silver said the new annual honour will recognise a person or an organisation who works to advance health, education or economic opportunity across the continent of Africa.
He said NBA Africa will donate 55 courts to local communities on the continent in honour of Mutombo and his iconic jersey number, beginning in his native Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, where he first discovered his love for the game.
The courts will feature a distinct design inspired by Mutombo and contribute to NBA Africa’s commitment to building 1,000 courts on the continent over the next decade.
BAL president Fall said: “I’m sure one of the courts will be in SA. We have built courts in SA over the years.
“We will continue to build courts and carry out efforts in SA because we know basketball can become a top sport in the country.”
