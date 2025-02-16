Liverpool edge past Wolves to go seven points clear at top

Premier League leaders Liverpool extended their advantage to seven points with a trickier-than-expected 2-1 win over lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday courtesy of goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot's team had looked to be cruising at 2-0 after Diaz bundled in on 15 minutes and won a penalty later in the half for strike partner Salah to convert with ease — a 23rd league goal for the league's leading marksman.

But Wolves, fighting for their lives near the bottom, gave them a few frights and punished Liverpool for a sloppy second half when Matheus Cunha curled a low shot brilliantly past Alisson in the 67th minute.

In an edgy finale, Liverpool held on for the win, taking them to 60 points and still on track for the title with nearest rivals Arsenal on 53. Both have 13 games left.