Marmoush’s breakout performance was only a matter of time: Guardiola
While all the pregame talk on Haaland and Isak, Marmoush stole the show with his first career hat-trick
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said newcomer Omar Marmoush's hat-trick on Saturday did not surprise him after the dazzling season the 26-year-old striker had been having in the Bundesliga.
While all the pregame talk had been about City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Alexander Isak, two of the league's most scintillating goalscorers, Marmoush stole the show, bagging the first hat-trick of his career in City's 4-0 Premier League thrashing of the Newcastle United.
“We knew it,” Guardiola said of the striker signed last month from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m.
“So in Germany, in Frankfurt, he made a good number [of goals]. Against Orient [City's 2-1 FA Cup win last Saturday], had three clear chances, could not score. So we knew sooner or later, the dynamic in the group was good and the performance was good, he could show what he is.
“Hopefully he can handle the compliments.”
Even more impressive was that the Egyptian bagged his hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes, making his mark in England after scoring 15 Bundesliga goals already this season, to sit second behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in the German scoring chart.
Asked how Marmoush so seamlessly hit the ground running at City, Guardiola said: “Listen, it's simple, the answer — when you play well, everyone adapts quickly.
“When [the team doesn't] play well, you need time. It's a guy who likes to attack space to help to create. But when we play in the way we played today, everyone is better.”
Marmoush said his first goal in the 19th minute, a lob over the head of the onrushing Martin Dubravka, was his favourite.
“Looking at the replay [of the first goal], I was celebrating and feeling extremely happy,” said Marmoush, who tucked the match ball under his arm after the final whistle.
“Thank God for scoring the hat-trick and that we won. That's the most important thing.”
City keeper Ederson made history with that goal. His long chipped pass to Marmoush gave him more assists — six — than any other goalkeeper in Premier League in history.
“We need the pass, we need the movement, we need many things, and today we have it,” Guardiola said.
There were some tense moments when Haaland went down grimacing and holding his knee late in the game. He was able to walk off the pitch, and Guardiola did not sound concerned that it was a serious injury.
“When he was down everyone was scared, but he got up and he walked smiling like always,” Guardiola said. “I didn't speak with him. I didn't speak with the doctors. But if the doctors didn't come with bad news, hopefully he'll be fine.”
City have little time to rest on Saturday's success as they clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League playoff, with Guardiola's side trailing 3-2 from the first game.
