Marmoush’s breakout performance was only a matter of time: Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said newcomer Omar Marmoush's hat-trick on Saturday did not surprise him after the dazzling season the 26-year-old striker had been having in the Bundesliga.

While all the pregame talk had been about City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Alexander Isak, two of the league's most scintillating goalscorers, Marmoush stole the show, bagging the first hat-trick of his career in City's 4-0 Premier League thrashing of the Newcastle United.

“We knew it,” Guardiola said of the striker signed last month from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m.

“So in Germany, in Frankfurt, he made a good number [of goals]. Against Orient [City's 2-1 FA Cup win last Saturday], had three clear chances, could not score. So we knew sooner or later, the dynamic in the group was good and the performance was good, he could show what he is.