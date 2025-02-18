Sport

Chippa U-turn takes Pirates game back to NMB Stadium

No clear reason given for chopping and changing venues after heated row

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 18 February 2025

In a twist of events, the much-anticipated Betway Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates will now be held at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha instead of in East London...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS