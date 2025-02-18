Nurković and Saile on target as SuperSport butcher Kaizer Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs attackers Samir Nurković and Christian Saile came back to haunt their former club, helping SuperSport United complete a double over 10-man Amakhosi with a 4-1 Betway Premiership butchering at a wet FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
The duo benefited from the lax Chiefs defence that has led to the club conceding a whopping 23 goals, the second-most in the league, in 18 league matches, having only managed three clean sheets.
Gaston Sirino's 69th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence added to Chiefs' woes on a miserable night where Nurković gave SuperSport the third-minute lead and Glody Lilepo equalised (30th) before goals by Saile (32nd), Ghampani Lungu (63rd) and Siphesihle Ndlovu (83rd) made for a rout.
Matsatsantsa started brightly with Nurković tapping in Lungu's cross from the right flank where Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross was nowhere near the Zimbabwean as he squared the ball. Amakhosi's central pairing of Rushwin Dortley and Inácio Miguel were caught ball-watching as the Serbian striker scored his second league goal of the season for SuperSport.
Chiefs managed to come back, though their equaliser lasted for only two minutes.
Amakhosi's January signing, Democratic Republic of Congo winger Lilepo, headed in Pule Mmodi's cross, finishing a fine move. Tashreeq Morris's cross to Mmodi produced a save from SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss. Mmodi redeemed himself by crossing for Lilepo to head in the equaliser.
Cross was guilty of cheaply giving possession away for SuperSport's second goal. Chiefs' defence was caught square again when Nurković crossed from the right for Saile to easily find the back of the net with no-one close to him as Reeve Frosler had been pushing forward when Cross lost the ball.
Frustrated Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi pulled out Mmodi for Mduduzi Shabalala in the 36th. This was a strange move as Mmodi was helping Chiefs' attack while Cross was providing the visitors easy ways to attack.
Nabi further changed things at the restart as he finally addresses that Cross was letting his side down on the left side of the defence. He pulled the defender off for Happy Mashiane and also added George Matlou in the place ineffective captain Yusuf Maart.
Things got worse for Chiefs in the second half as they first conceded a third goal when Bruce Bvuma failed to hold on to Lebohang Maboe's shot and unmarked Lungu thundered the rebound home.
When Chiefs needed all their players to help mount a comeback, Sirino saw red as he lost his temper and remonstrated with both SuperSport players and referee in the middle of the park after Mashiane had committed a foul. The Uruguayan got his marching orders as he had been booked earlier for handling the ball inside SuperSport's box.
Ndlovu completed the rout with the clock winding down, expertly picking a spot after Chiefs' defence again fell asleep as the visitors' exchanged passes in front of their defensive line.
The win is a huge boost for Gavin Hunt's battling team, which came into the match lying in the bottom half of the log with 16 points from 17 matches after drawing two and losing four of their last six matches.
Chiefs' seventh defeat of the season does not auger well ahead of their blockbuster league fixture away to Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on March 1.
